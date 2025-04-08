Power: Minister Seeks Urgent Structural Reforms In State-Run Enterprises

Share

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has called for urgent structural reforms, particularly in public enterprises in Nigeria in order to make them more efficient and productive, with the evolving complexities of the nation’s economy.

He also called for good governance, which he said is central to national development. According to him, good governance will ensure that public resources are safeguarded and deployed to serve the needs of the country.

Adelabu spoke on Monday, at the first ever Corporate Governance Forum in Nigeria, held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

He said one of the most significant structural reforms in recent times in the power sector, is the unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) into two distinct operational entities which are the Nigeria Independent System (NISO) and the Transmission Service Provider (TSP), in accordance with the Electricity Act 2023.

According to him, this was not a mere administrative step but a reflection of the ministry’s commitment to fostering operational clarity, transparency, and ultimately, value creation through better corporate governance.

