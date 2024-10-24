Adelabu Escapes Tinubu’s Sack List Amid Persistent National Grid Collapse

Share

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Wednesday escaped being sacked during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet reshuffling.

This is coming amid the constant national grid collapses plugging Nigerians into darkness.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting announced the sack of five ministers, as he appointed seven new ministers, and reshuffled others.

However, against expectations, Adelabu survived Tinubu’s sack despite calls for his removal.

Recently, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria called for the sacking of Adelabu over the persistent grid collapses.

Earlier, Nigerian students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also made a case for Adelabu’s dismissal as Power Minister.

Experts in the power sector also advised Adelabu to vacate his role amid policy inconsistencies.

