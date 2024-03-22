Power Minister Decries Nigeria’s Import Dependency

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has said Nigeria’s import dependency is inimical to national development, employment generation and economic growth.

He said 90 per cent of the current hardship in Nigeria was caused by the country’s import dependence.

He stated that Nigeria should be self-reliant, adding that Nigeria has a market for its products.

He spoke on Friday during his working visit to Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL) in Ogun State.

He said with Nigeria’s large population, there should be employment generation, establishment of companies and local manufacturing.

According to him, the administration of President Bola Tinubu is focused on import substitution by supporting local manufacturers.

The Minister said there is a need to support and give incentives to local manufacturers and support them. He stated that these will give local manufacturers profit and sustainability.

Adebayo said, “It is our choice to give local content. We want to legislate local content (in the power sector) like in the oil and gas sector.

“We need to support mass production by local companies to avoid importation. There should be backward integration. We need to start technical training of our people.”

The Minister said he was happy with the company and the quality of its products.

The Chief Executive Officer of MEMMCOL, Engineer Kola Balogun said indigenous manufacturers needed to be encouraged.

He expressed happiness with the minister’s commitment to encourage the company.

He said there is a huge metering gap and market in Nigeria, adding that his company and other indigenous manufacturing companies have the capacity and capability to bridge the metering gap.