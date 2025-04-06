Power Minister Condoles Adeoyo, Olunloyo Families

Share

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has expressed heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and associates of the former Governor of the old Oyo State, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, and the late Yekini Adeojo, the Seriki of Ibadanland.

In a statement released by his media office, the Minister described the late former Governor as a distinguished statesman, brilliant technocrat, and visionary leader whose contributions to governance, education, and public service remain indelible in the annals of Oyo State and Nigeria.

“His legacy of intellectual depth, principled leadership, and unwavering commitment to societal progress will continue to inspire generations to come.

“As you mourn this irreplaceable loss, may you find solace in his remarkable life and enduring impact.

“May Almighty God grant you the strength to bear this moment and comfort you with the knowledge that he lived a life of great purpose and service,” the statement read.

On the Alhaji Adeojo, the Minister described him as an illustrious son of Ibadanland who was deeply committed to the development of his community and, by extension, Oyo State.

He noted that the deceased’s contributions to societal growth and his unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people would remain an enduring legacy.

“The passing of Alhaji Yekini Adeojo is a profound loss not only to his family but also to the entire Ibadanland and all who benefited from his kindness and leadership. His life was a testament to selfless service, and his memory will continue to inspire those who knew him,” the Minister added.

Adelabu also extended his sympathies to the people of Ibadanland and all Nigerians mourning the loss of these illustrious sons of Ibadan. He reaffirmed the importance of upholding the values of unity, compassion, and service that both men championed throughout their lives.

