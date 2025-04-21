Power Minister Clarifies Position On Siemens Project

Share

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has clarified his statement on the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), emphasising that President Tinubu’s administration intervention has helped to further galvanise the project.

According to a statement yesterday which highlighted the major milestones of the administration on the PPI also known as Siemens deal, Special Adviser, Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister, Bolaji Tunji, said the inauguration of the administration in 2023 brought added fillip to the Siemens Power project as an accelerated contract was signed to ensure visible progress in the project.

“There is no way the minister’s statement that no significant progress on the project was made until the present administration was inaugurated, can be faulted when the major milestones between 2023 till date are considered.

“No doubt, there has been significant improvement in the PPI since the inauguration of the present administration on May 29, 2023.

“The Presidential Power Initiative was conceived in August 2018, borne from the strong bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Germany, with the goal of transforming Nigeria’s power sector by increasing generation, transmission, and distribution capacity.

This administration, under the leadership of President Tinubu, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the PPI, recognising its critical importance to opening up the economy and galvanising national development.

“To ensure the expeditious delivery of improved power supply to industrial clusters, households, and businesses, President Tinubu mandated the signing of an Acceleration Agreement.

This commitment has translated into tangible results. Under the present administration , leadership, strengthened programme governance has expedited contract and financing approvals, leading to faster project implementation,” he said.

