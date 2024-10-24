Power Minister, Adelabu Congratulates Dare, Oduwole, Ors

Share

…Says appointment reflects President’s desire for competence in governance

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has congratulated Oyo State-born former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, on his appointment as Special Adviser on Public Communication and Orientation to President Bola Tinubu.

According to Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Media Relations, the Minister similarly extended his congratulatory message to the newly-appointed Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, a former Senior lecturer in the Department of Jurisprudence and International Law, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, as well as, other Federal Minister’s appointed by the President.

Adelabu described the appointment of the Ministers which included Dare and Oduwole as testaments of the President’s confidence in identifying and seeking competent hands in steering the ship of the Nigerian State.

“Being picked by Mr.President is a reflection of their ability, exceptional leadership and expertise”, Adelabu said.

Speaking further, the Minister described Dare as a professional media consultant who would bring to bear his several years of experience in his new role, while also commending Oduwole, who was also former Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business in the office of the Vice President, among other positions she had held in the past.

According to Adelabu, her experience in her previous positions would prove her in good stead as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On the other newly- appointed Ministers, Adelabu said their dedication and vision will undoubtedly propel Nigeria forward, adding that they should see the appointment as an opportunity to serve their fatherland and propel Nigeria to new heights.

“I wish them all wisdom, strength and successes in their new roles”, he said.

