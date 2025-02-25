Power: Matching Reflective Tariff With Vulnerable Nigerians’ Protection

Share

The Federal Government’s plan for a cost reflective tariff should be married with sustainability, economic realities and improved power delivery, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The Federal Government has been unpretentious in its plan for a cost reflective tariff so much so that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, last year, announced that there were plans to gradually move towards a cost-reflective electricity tariff.

The minister, through his Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji, said the industry would gradually move towards fairer pricing.

Adelabu said: “There would not be a gradual removal of subsidy but a gradual migration to a cost reflective tariff that will last till the next three years.”

The plan for a cost reflective tariff must not be unconnected with the desire to have a functional power system and the target to reduce the Federal Government’s subsidy on electricity, which the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Arowolo Verheijen, put at N200 billion monthly.

She revealed that following the increase in Band A tariffs in 2024, current tariffs now covered approximately 65 per cent of the actual cost of supplying electricity, with the FG continuing to subsidise the difference.

She, however, clarified that while the government is indeed committed to ensuring fairer pricing over the long term, the immediate focus is on taking decisive action to deliver more electricity to Nigerians, ensure fewer outages, and guarantee the protection of the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerians.

According to her, the Presidential Metering Initiative, which is accelerating the nationwide rollout of seven million prepaid meters, starting this year, will finally put an end to the practice of estimated billing, giving consumers confidence in what they are paying for and ensuring transparency in electricity charges.

She stated that metering would also improve revenue collection across the sector and attract the investments needed to strengthen Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

Verheijen said: “Today, the Federal government spends over N200 billion per month on electricity subsidies, but much of this support benefits the wealthiest 25 per cent of Nigerians rather than those who truly need assistance.

“To address this, the Federal Government is working towards a targeted subsidy system to ensure that low-income households receive the most support. This approach will make electricity more affordable and accessible for millions of hardworking families.

“Furthermore, the Federal government is addressing one of the major roadblocks to improved service, the mounting debts owed to power generation companies. For years, these debts have prevented investments in new infrastructure and hampered efforts to improve electricity supply.

“By clearing these outstanding obligations, the government is ensuring that power companies can reinvest in better service delivery, stronger infrastructure, and a more stable electricity supply for all Nigerians.”

She added: “Through a range of fiscal incentives, including VAT (Value Added Tax) and Customs duty waivers, the Federal Government is working to lower the cost of alternative power sources such as Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas.

“The government fully understands the economic realities facing citizens and is committed to ensuring that reforms in the power sector lead to tangible improvements in people’s daily lives.

“Every policy is designed with the Nigerian people in mind — eliminating unfair estimated billing, ensuring that subsidies benefit the right people, and creating the conditions for stable, affordable electricity.

“These reforms are laying the foundation for better service delivery, expanded access to electricity for homes and businesses, and unlocking prosperity for all Nigerians.”

The explanations above appeared to be a crisis management strategy on the interview which she granted Bloomberg on the sidelines of a recent World Bank-backed two-day Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in the Tanzanian commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

In the interview, which may have caused some ripples, Verheijen was quoted to have said that there were plans to increase electricity tariff within some months but that the planned higher electricity tariffs needed to be balanced by subsidies for less-affluent electricity users.

The Special Adviser was quoted to have explained that power prices needed to rise by about two thirds for many customers to reflect the cost of supplying it and an increase can be expected within months.

She added that higher electricity tariffs, which need to be balanced by subsidies for less-affluent consumers, were required to fund the maintenance for the improvement of reliability and to attract private investors into power generation and transmission.

Nigeria’s ambition is to be a $1 trillion economy in five years and to move to an upper-middleincome country in 25 years

The Multi-Year Tariff Order recently released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission revealed that the government incurred a N178.03 billion electricity subsidy in January.

According to NERC, the subsidy was calculated after a review of key tariff indices which showed that the weighted average cost-reflective tariff dropped to N116.75 per kilowatts from N213.85 per kilowatts in December 2024.

It stated that the exchange rate was pegged at N1,556 to the dollar, an increase in inflation to 34.60 per cent, and changes in available generation capacity and cost necessitated the minor review.

It said: “The review maintains the benchmark gas-to-power price of $2.42/MMBTU based on the established benchmark price of gas-to-power by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

“Approved tariffs shall remain in force subject to monthly adjustment of pass-through indices including inflation rate, NGN/dollar exchange rate and gas-to-power prices.”

A breakdown of the January 2025 subsidy showed varying subsidy costs across the country’s distribution companies.

According to NERC, electricity users under the Abuja Distribution Company emerged as the largest beneficiary of the subsidy, receiving N28.38 billion; closely followed by Ikeja Disco, with N27.2 billion, Ibadan Disco got N24.03 billion while electricity users under the Eko Distribution Company (Eko Disco) gulped N22.88 billion subsidy.

NERC data also showed that the Benin Disco was allocated N15.75bn, Enugu Disco N15.38 billion, Port Harcourt Disco received N14.59 billion, Kaduna Disco, N14.13, billion; Jos Disco, N11.84 billion, and Yobe Disco, N7.77 billion.

It said: “Total subsidy in 2024 stood at N2.37 trillion. Without the tariff review approved by Mr President on April 24, the subsidy would have risen to N3.2 trillion, 11.64 per cent of the 2024 total federal budget.

Less than N450 billion has been cash-backed from the N2.37 trillion tariff shortfall in 2024. Thus, N1.92 trillion is still outstanding.” The document also showed that the government projected a tariff shortfall of N2.36 trillion for 2025.

It read: “At the currently allowed tariffs, the market faces a projected tariff shortfall of N2.36 trillion for 2025 with no anticipated funding for 2025 tariff shortfall.”

But Verheijen had been quoted by Bloomberg that FG planned to transition to a cost-efficient, costreflective pricing model. She harped on the need for higher electricity tariffs to ensure the sustainability of the power sector but added that while tariffs must reflect the actual cost of power supply, subsidies would be maintained to protect low-income consumers.

Verheijen said: “One of the key challenges we’re looking to resolve over the next few months is transitioning to a cost-efficient but costreflective tariff.

“This is needed so the sector generates revenue required to attract private capital, while also protecting the poor and vulnerable.”

The Special Adviser said that the power industry in the country required substantial investment to meet its development targets. Verheijen stated that Nigeria’s energy policies must be aligned with its long-term economic goals.

“Your energy policies have to be closely linked with your own ambition for your country. “Our own ambition is to be a $1 trillion economy in five years and to move to an upper-middle-income country in 25 years,” she said.

It was also reported that the FG had been perfecting strategies toward a more market-driven power sector by introducing costreflective tariffs. The plan sources said is to allow electricity prices to better match the true cost of production and distribution.

Recall that FG had during the Tanzanian summit announced plans to introduce an annual electricity subsidy of $600 million for all customers from 2025 as part of efforts to reform the power sector.

Sources said the subsidy will be effective until 2027 and is targeted at bridging the gap between cost-reflective tariffs and regulated electricity rates.

The government on the other hand strategies towards eliminating the metering deficit and enhancing the financial sustainability of power distribution companies.

FG had presented proposals to potential investors which stated that the subsidy might take different forms, including a flat monthly subsidy per electricity consumer or a subsidy on the first 50 kilowatthours consumed each month.

According to the document, the strategy is targeted to reducing the regressiveness of previous subsidies, which significantly benefited wealthier consumers.

The document explained that the Federal Government explained that its strategy to full cost-reflectivity included a “$600 million per year subsidy in 2025 to 2027 (while the metering gap is being closed), and then fully CRT except for social tariff for vulnerable customers.”

The government further explained that it planned to introduce a social tariff to protect low-income and vulnerable customers once the broader cost-reflective framework is fully implemented.

