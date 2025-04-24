Power: Manufacturers’ Expenditure On Alternative Sources Up 42.3% To N1.11trn

Share

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has lamented that the over 200 per cent power tariff hike, frequent grid collapse and increases in prices of diesel and PMS pushed up manufacturers’ total expenditure on alternative energy sources to N1.11 trillion in 2024, a 42.3 per cent increase from N781.68 billion achieved in 2023.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known in Lagos during the Association’s Economic Review for Second Half (H2) 2024.

He, however, said the electricity supply situation for industries improved in 2024, with average daily supply increasing to 13.3 hours per day, up from 10.6 hours in 2023.

He stated that on a half-onhalf basis, electricity supply rose from 11.4 hours per day in H1’24 to 15.2 hours in H2’24. The MAN DG noted that electricity tariff surged by over 200 per cent for Band A consumers, significantly increasing manufacturing costs.

While power availability improved, many manufacturers still faced frequent outages, and costs as the country witnessed 12 grid collapses and this remained a major concern, he pointed out.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “In response to unreliable grid power and increases in prices of Diesel and PMS, manufacturers’ total expenditure on alternative energy sources surged to N1.11 trillion, a 42.3 per cent increase from N781.68 billion in 2023.

“On a half-on-half basis, manufacturers spent N404.80 billion in H1 2024, which increased by 75 per cent to N708.07 billion in H2’24. The Food, Beverage & Tobacco sector recorded N229.41 billion in alternative energy spending, up from N182.76 billion in 2023, while Chemical & Pharmaceutical energy costs doubled to N208.68 billion.

“The Non-Metallic Mineral Products sector’s energy costs increased by 33.7 per cent to N118.49 billion, and the Textile, Apparel & Footwear industry saw a fourfold increase, reaching N26.45 billion in 2024, compared to N6.97 billion in 2023.

While speaking on the 2024 manufacturing sector activities, the MAN boss explained that “the Nigerian manufacturing sector faced significant hurdles in 2024, including high inflation, forex volatility, surging production costs, and declining consumer demand.

While some resilience was observed in sectoral performance and increased local sourcing of raw materials, real output remained subdued.

Moving forward, stabilizing macroeconomic conditions, improving energy supply, and ensuring access to affordable financing will be critical for sustaining growth and enhancing industrial productivity.”

