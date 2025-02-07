Power: Man Berate Planned Electricity Tariff Hike

Share

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has flayed the planned hike in electricity tariff. Specifically, MAN said Nigeria need more than 30,000MW of electricity to appreciably meet the growing electricity demands by businesses and households in the country.

MAN explained that it had severally advocated for increase in electricity supply from the abysmal average of 4,000MW of electricity per day for over 200 million people.

The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made this known in a statement yesterday in Lagos, said that the proposed increase in electricity tariff was inimical to the competitiveness.

Indeed, Ajayi-Kadir pointed out that the power sector privatised in 2013 to improve the scale of energy supply to the nation, particularly the industries, had not yielded the positive impact because the operators in the value chain lack the technical and financial capacity to operate and deliver optimally.

According to him, the installed capacity has been consistently put around 10,000MW and it has not been fully utilised due to the limited capacity of the GenCos and DisCos to generate and distribute adequate electricity supply nationwide.

Share

Please follow and like us: