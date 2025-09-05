Power Issue Causes Temporary Break In BBNaija Transmission

Big Brother Naija Season 10 organisers have confirmed a temporary break in the live transmission of the reality show, citing a power issue as the cause of the disruption.

In a statement released on Friday, MultiChoice Nigeria assured fans that all housemates are safe and sound despite the interruption.

The organisers explained that their technical team is already working round the clock to restore normal service.

“We’re currently experiencing a temporary break in Big Brother Naija transmission due to a power issue. Rest assured, the housemates are safe and sound. Our technical team is working swiftly to restore power and normal service,” the statement read.

Viewers were encouraged to remain patient as the situation is being resolved. “Thank you for your patience. Grab a snack, stretch your legs. We’ll be back serving premium entertainment shortly,” the organisers added.

Big Brother Naija, popularly known as BBNaija, is Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, drawing millions of viewers across the country and beyond.