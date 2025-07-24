Power: Islamic Bank Mulls Partnership With FG On Infrastructure

The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has expressed interest in partnering the Federal Government to address critical infrastructure gaps in the power sector, with ready funds to support the country’s energy development as part of a new country engagement framework.

Officials from the Jeddah-based financial institution, led by Alagi Gaye, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, in Abuja, according to a statement yesterday by Adelabu’s media aide, Bolaji Tunji.

Gaye revealed that the IDB had an active portfolio of nearly $2 billion across various sectors in Nigeria, including energy, transport, agriculture, and education, but stressed the bank’s desire to deepen its involvement in power infrastructure.

He explained that the bank was developing its first-ever country engagement framework for Nigeria since the nation joined the IDB in 2005.

Unlike its previous project-based approach, the bank now seeks program-based interventions that align with Nigeria’s sectoral policies, regulations, and challenges.

He acknowledged the country’s significant electricity access gap and affirmed the IDB’s commitment to incentivizing private-sector investment in the sector.

During the meeting, Adelabu emphasized the need for substantial investment to ensure stable, efficient, and affordable electricity for Nigerians.

The minister noted that improving power supply remains a top priority for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, citing the Electricity Act of 2023 as a key step toward liberalizing the sector.

Responding to Gaye, the minister highlighted ongoing reforms, including the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI)— a $2.3 billion agreement with Germany’s Siemens Energy to modernize Nigeria’s aging power grid.