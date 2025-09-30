Power: ‘Improved Generation, Delivery Key To Reducing $48bn Loss’

Executive Vice-President, Operations and Management, Genesis Energy, Mr Simon Shaibu, has said that Nigeria needs to improve its generation and delivery capacities, so as to address its $48 billion annual loss to electricity shortages and related matters.

The Africa Trade Barometer report by the Standard Bank had estimated that Nigeria loses about $26 billion annually due to electricity shortages. It added that businesses spent additional $22 billion each year on fuel for off-grid generators, a cost that increases expenses and reduces profits.

The report read: “In Nigeria, surveyed businesses must contend with a national grid that frequently collapses as it fails to meet a daily peak demand which is nearly four times its generation capacity. Economic losses arising from Nigeria’s electricity shortages are estimated to be $26bn annually, without accounting for spending on fuel for off-grid generators, which is estimated to be a further $22 billion.

“Across the 10 African markets, power supply infrastructure remains the most severe obstacle to surveyed businesses’ operations. It is reported as one of the most poorly perceived infrastructural attributes as well as the one presenting the most severe obstacle to business operations.

“Blackouts cause a downtime of production, risk the quality of goods that require controlled environments, impact water supply, and affect telecommunications infrastructure which businesses may rely on for payments. The result is reduced sales and income.” Shaibu, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, said the report was not only a reality of the fact, but worrisome as there are so many issues leading to such a loss.

He warned that until those root causes are dealt with, the nation would continue to lose money based on the production. He added that the profitability of businesses would go down if there is no improvement on some of the root causes. He said: “For instance, I will give you some of the basic things. Availability and reliability of the grid is a main issue.

Some businesses are set up in band A area, band B area, band C, band D, band E. Where most people’s production takes place is where they have land, factor of production. “And most of those places are in band E area, which means the availability of grid is less than 5 hours in a day. And there is no production you can do out of 24 hours, and you do only five hours of electricity.

You must burn fuel and your profit must go down because fuel costs money. So these are mainly the problems. So availability and reliability of the grid is a primary cause of these losses that we get in businesses. “From generation we have about 12,000 megawatts. But what is available for transmission is less than 5,000. Those bottlenecks on the generation side are some of the transmissions that cannot take more of the power, that is to evacuate the 12,000.”

The expert noted that some of the power generating companies’ machines/equipment were old and dilapidated and so the capacity cannot go up. He added that there were issues with meeting the capacities to generate up to 10,000 or 12,000 megawatts, rather than the 4,000 or 5,000 that is done on a daily basis.

Shaibu said: “Then get to the grid, they need to upgrade the system. The systems are not upgraded, but recently they did one from a motor shop to Lagos, so putting Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) on the line to enhance the system. Some of these activities are going on at various locations, but it’s not quick and fast to meet what is required for businesses to sustain their businesses. But we need to double up to increase this thing.

“For these goals, the distribution network is a bit dilapidated. So there is need for new investment in it, refinancing in the structure so that they can come up with new ways of improving the delivery of this power. And some other locations, you remember that for some of the people, some locations, you need to buy a transformer yourself, you need to put poles yourself.

“All these investments are done by private individuals or corporate individuals to enhance that they get this. But they need to move many people, many people from band A, band E, G, and upgrade them to B and A. For businesses to make profit, they need to go back to band A.

So those root causes are, and management of those things are part of the problem. The management of the problem and how to solve the problem, and this has to do with manpower.” He warned against putting people who do not understand the system to manage power as using technically unsound people to manage the power sector would get the wrong results in the end.

He also called for overhaul or the upgrade of equipment, devices and technologies used in the power sector. Shaibu said: “To address or minimize the loses, first of all, you need to improve your generation capacity, the delivery capacity.

The genco is 12,000 megawatts, but they are delivering less than 50 per cent. So we need to take this delivery of power to close to 80 per cent, something like 9,000, 8,000, 9,000mw. At the moment, you need to increase the delivery of this power. “If it’s based on the equipment, they need to do overhauls. They need to replace parts. Let those things be done so that this equipment can deliver at nothing less than 80 per cent of their capacity.

Let that be done immediately. “Then the bottlenecks on the grid, let that be improved immediately. Then coming to distribution, they need to refinance some of these loan structures to help them have latitude to expend money on improving their delivery distribution infrastructure. So that has to be done immediately so that the businesses will begin to feel the impact of power to them. So that is the immediate thing that we need to do.”

He added: “The second level of it is to look at the manpower that are placed over the management of these infrastructures and facilities along the value chain. They need to make an overhaul of some of these people. Some people are there politically, but you don’t need to appoint people politically now.

Appoint technocrats who know what they are doing to resolve these matters immediately. “Politicians should employ technocrats to assist them resolve some of these matters immediately. These are some of the things that need to be done immediately. “We have a development plan, an electricity development plan. Like we can do a rolling plan for 10 years, for 20 years, for 50 years about electricity.

“Instead of gas generation or hydro generation, which is cheaper, again, going into the renewable and creating a strategy that will reinforce this renewable, that will support these deficits or some of the locations that are cut off from the grid, isolate clusters and put renewable solutions for them. That is possible. We need to develop that rigorously, develop a cluster and provide renewable solutions to them. That has to be done immediately to take off this diesel consumption from our businesses.”