Power: IKEDC, EKEDC Confirm Load Shedding In Lagos

Fire breaks out at Geometric

Residents of Lagos State have been hit by low power shedding as confirmed by the two electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in the state.

The DisCos are: the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company and the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC). They confirmed the development in public notices they issued yesterday.

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company announced the load shedding across its franchise, in a public notice to its customers. The notice signed by its management was titled: “Power supply disruption due to transmission fault.”

It said that the load shedding was due to a fault on a transmission infrastructure. The notice read: “Dear esteemed customers, we regret to inform you that there has been a significant load shedding exercise across Ikeja Electric’s franchise areas due to a fault on a transmission infrastructure.

This has resulted in widespread power supply disruption and instability. Meanwhile there was a fire outbreak early yesterday morning in a temporary building in the premises of Geometric Power.

According to a statement by the management of Geometric Power, the building was used by a defunct South African electricity firm known as Group 5 during the construction of facilities in the integrated power company and has been of little use in over 12 years.

It stated that though the cause of the fire had yet to be determined, it was contained by the Geometric Power staff before the arrival of the Abia State Fire Service which responded promptly to the emergency call.

