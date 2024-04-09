Power: ‘How N1.14trn subsidy earnings can transform Nigeria’

Nigeria’s power sector and the entire economy will grow if N1.14 trillion to be saved from the hike in the tariff of Band A users is well utilised.

The country will also attract more investments into the power sector with the cost reflective tariff.

It is also expected that the savings and more investments will improve power service delivery and thereby fast-track the much expected industrial and technological transformation of the country.

These were the views of a former President of the Nigerian German Business Group, (NGBG), Mr Joe Femi-Dagunro.

Femi-Dagunro, who also is Founder/President, Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, also advised the government to use the 1.14 trillion to upgrade power infrastructure and other infrastructure in the country.

He said: “Part of the gains should be used to improve not only the power infrastructure but other infrastructure. Before now, we had money or grants were given to some companies to produce pre-paid meters. Uptil now, some people do not have prepaid meters. They gave a specific deadline when collection of the prepaid meter must happen after payment but now people wait for a very long time after payment. And people are asking why? So, the transparency must be there.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) recently approved the newly approved tariff that is expected to reduce subsidies for the 2024 fiscal year by about N1.14 trillion.

Vice-Chairman, NERC, Musliu Oseni, in a briefing in Abuja also said the new tariff would go a long way to provide a reliable power supply to drive the country’s economy.

According to him, following the increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification, the customers under the classification, who receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily, will pay N225 per kilowatt (kW) from the former N66 effective April 3, 2024.

Oseni said: “With the newly approved tariffs, subsidies for the 2024 fiscal year are expected to reduce by about N1.14 trillion in furtherance of the federal government’s realignment of the subsidy regime.”

According to Femi-Dagunro, “lart of the gains should be used to improve not only the power infrastructure but other infrastructure. Before now, we had money or grants were given to some companies to produce pre-paid meters.

“Uptil now, some people could not have prepaid meters. They gave a specific deadline when collection of the prepaid meter must happen after payment but now people wait for a very long time after payment. And people are asking why? So, the transparency must be there.

“We have a lot of dilapidated infrastructure. We have a health infrastructure that is not working well. We have transportation issues. We have so many. Nigerians know the problems we have. The utilization of whatever we are saving is very important. The time now might be accurate or the right time for removing subsidy but there would never be a right time to remove subsidy. Any time you remove it there will be pain. Because most Nigerians are not earning well. That is one of the problems we have. Inflation is rising, the cost of food is rising.

“That is why the President is appealing to the public and his fellow citizens. His is not making like: ‘Look whether you like it or not, you just have to feel the pain. He is appealing to the people and asking: ‘Let us do it together.’ That is what I expect from his aides who are saying it as if they know it better. I expect his aides to appeal to the conscience of the people.”

He added: “Make Nigerians feel part of the government, if you continue to make people feel they are part of the government, they will understand. Do not come and tell us: ‘Look whether you like it or not, we are doing the right thing. Appeal to the conscience of the citizens, carry them along and tell them what they should expect.

“Nigerians are patient people and they can understand. But when you want to take them for a ride, they will say no. and when they get angry, they will really get angry.

“If Nigeria gets appropriate pricing or cost-reflective tariff, it will boost investments and service delivery. The business man is a capitalist, he wants to make gain. If you look at the agreement the President signed with Siemens, people are waiting and they want to see the discos become effective. They want to see them utilize the grant and subsidies. Let us begin to ask questions. It is not only the government that we should ask questions, we should also be asking the companies questions. People have to be wiser and more disciplined in the use of power. We need to manage what we have and manage it well. It is going to be a painful experience and we have to go through it.By the grace of God, things will improve.”

He, however, expressed disapproval of the sudden withdrawal of the electricity subsidy without prior-notice.

He noted governments of advanced countries would have given their citizens reasonable time after notice for the implementation of such a policy to prevent avoidable shocks and dislocation of socio-economic activities.

He also opined that Nigerians should be carried along and the policy well communicated to them.

He called for recovery of financial intervention or loans given to companies to grow the sector.

He said: “The subsidy withdrawal should not have been such a sudden thing. That is why people are complaining. If you had prepared their minds and given them time lag before the implementation of the subsidy withdrawal it would have been better. That is what happens in modern society. They are given enough notice. In Germany, the people know that at night, electricity is cheaper.”