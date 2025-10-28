Power: ‘Good Marketing, Tech Imperative To Addressing Nigeria’s $34.5bn Gap’

Nigeria requires good marketing, right technologies and application of appropriate solutions to overcome the nation’s $34.5bilion electricity gap, Exhibition Director for InformaL Markets’ Energy portfolio, covering the Middle East and Africa, Ade Yesufu, has said.

The Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Association Alliance (REEEA-A) had recently said Nigeria needed $34.5 billion investments to bridge its electricity gap by 2030.

Yesufu in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend on the sidelines of the planned Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit in Lagos, noted that Nigeria’s power sector remained an attractive market for investment given that about 82 million out of about 200 million Nigerians are constrained by electricity inaccessibility.

He, however, said that Nigeria’s power sector was undergoing significant reforms to achieve modern and reliable energy supply. According to him, one of the key developments is the introduction of the Electricity Act 2023, which replaces the Electricity and Power Sector Reform Act 2005.

He noted that this decentralization is expected to improve efficiency and access at the sub-national level by empowering local entities to manage their power infrastructure. Yesufu stated that in addition to decentralization, Nigeria was prioritizing renewable energy integration.

He explained that the country aimed to increase the share of renewable energy in its power mix from 22 per cent to 50 per cent through initiatives like the National Energy Compact.

According to him, this plan not only focuses on boosting renewable energy but also seeks to enhance electricity access and promote clean cooking solutions. He noted that to support these ambitions, the government planned to mobilise $15.5 billion in private investments for lastmile electrification, highlighting the importance of public-private partnership in driving sector growth.

Yesufu said: “Nigeria requires substantial investments to address its energy access gap, with approximately $34.5 billion needed to electrify all households by 2030. Technological advancements are also playing a crucial role, with the adoption of smart grid technologies, virtual power plants and distributed generation system gaining traction.

These innovations aim to optimize grid stability and reduce reliance on centralized generation. “If you have a look at what other governments and other countries have done, it’s probably not the right kind of figure that you need for a project like that, to electrify a couple of thousands of homes in Nigeria.

“I think the government is working very. If I remember correctly, the minister is working tirelessly to ensure that this country is enabling enough for us to get these kind of investments. I’ve seen from that from the moves of the government and some changes in the approach that they’re taking.

“Either the messaging or the branding of Nigeria for investment ready for investors. There is a cheering narrative. There’s a ripple effect of that because you can see the amount of international companies that are interested in Nigeria for investments.

“Nigeria has got enough. I think that stems from the fact that they’ve seen that there is movement in policy and paperwork from the government side. With the partnership of the federal government and the World Bank and all the investors, financiers, African development banks, Nigeria remains a very critical market.”

He added: “But you see that Nigeria’s tops without electricity. The country is not at its optimum production because of the power challenge. We’ve seen a lot of companies leave Nigeria to other countries because of this power problem.

But, again, Nigeria still remains an attractive destination for a lot of investors. So, our role in all of this is to make sure that more groups are aware of Nigeria. We understand that the power sector interplays with policies a lot and there are challenges politically.

“We also have knowledge that the government is also doing a lot and doing its best. We’re trying to see a vision area that if I decide I want to fix the power sector, what is going to stop me?

And this is where the Nigeria Energy Conference comes in because policy makers, regulators and investors, see the gaps in this sector and how they can fix it and also have dialogue with the public, with the media, with key people across the sector to see what is the best course of fixing this problem.”

He noted that new trends in Nigeria’s energy sector included the growth of solar and hydropower projects, driven by government targets and incentives.

He stated that the country aimed to achieve 10,000MW of renewable capacity by 2030, adding that public private partnerships are essential for developing large scale renewable energy projects, ensuring sustainable energy access. He also noted that Nigeria was positioning itself as a leader in climate finance by establishing a framework for carbon trading, which could attract significant investments in clean projects.