Power Generation: Sanwo-Olu Advocates National Energy Renaissance, Seeks Decentralisation

Share

As Commissioners for Energy and Power from all states in the country convene in Lagos State to chart a path for the future of energy in the country, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday reiterated the urgent need for innovative solutions and collaborative strate gies to address Nigeria’s increasing energy demands.

Declaring the forum open in Lagos, the governor underscored the forum’s significance as a crucial platform for shaping the future of the country’s energy landscape.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, highlighted the growing energy demands driven by industrialisation, urbanisation and population growth, emphasising the need for sustainable and equitable solutions to bridge the gap between supply and demand.

He said: “Lagos State, as Nigeria’s economic nerve centre, has always been at the forefront of innovative energy solutions.

“Through initiatives like the Lagos State Electricity Policy and public-private partnerships, we have decentralised energy access, promoted renewable energy sources and enhanced efficiency. Our Eko Electric Project stands as a testament to what can be achieved with focused innovation.”

The governor, according to a release by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Adetola Idowu, stressed the importance of collaboration among states and the Federal Government to harmonise policies, streamline regulations and incentivise investments in renewable energy technologies.

Share

Please follow and like us: