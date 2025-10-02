Power From IPP Won’t Be Free – Gov Diri

As Bayelsans look forward to enjoying constant electricity supply by December 2025, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has clarified that the power to be distributed from the state’s Independent Power Plant (IPP) will not be free.

Governor Diri made the clarification on Wednesday during an inspection visit to the project site at Elebele in Ogbia Local Government Area, where six of the eight new 60MW gas turbines procured by the state government have been installed.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Alabrah, explained that power consumption will be metered and paid for, as the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jampur Group for the establishment of a customised metering production plant in Bayelsa.

“I had given the end of this year as deadline for this project and we are sticking to that. Hopefully before Christmas, we will have these turbines fired up and by God’s grace, Bayelsa will begin to have 24 hours uninterrupted power supply,” the governor said.

“We are actually expecting eight gas turbines but six have arrived and I have been assured that the remaining two with some accessories will be here next week. These are the most modern gas turbines.

“Initially, we planned to have two very large plants but later, the experts advised that there could be blackout if one of them breaks down. So I had to approve the eight.

“As you know, to maintain these equipment and the gas to fire them, even though it is on our soil, we will spend money to procure it from the company. So it is not free. For there to be constant electricity, everybody must pay for it. It is pay as you consume.”

The Commissioner for Power, Mr. Kharin Komuko, described the project as a dream come true for the Prosperity Administration, recalling that when the governor first announced it, critics doubted its feasibility. He thanked the governor for fulfilling his promise.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the Bayelsa State Electricity Company, Engr. Olice Kemenanabo, explained the role of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) in the state’s IPP project. He noted that the Electricity Act had “grey areas” designed to ensure that all legacy distribution companies were carried along.

Kemenanabo said the state government and PHEDC were collaborating to avoid legal tussles between franchise owners and the distribution network. He added that PHEDC’s existing infrastructure, which includes over 400 transformers across the state would be used for power distribution.

Speaking on behalf of Jampur Group, the technical partners to the state electricity company, the Project Manager, Mr. Sharif Abu, described the gas turbine project as crucial and sensitive, assuring that the timeline for completion would be met.

During the visit, Governor Diri also inspected other ongoing projects, including the 25,000-capacity stadium at Igbogene and the nine-storey civil servants’ secretariat at Ovom in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

He was accompanied by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere; Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Solomon Agwana; the Commissioner for Power, Kharin Komuko; and other government officials.

Others on the governor’s entourage included the member representing Yenagoa Constituency 1 in the House of Assembly, Chief Ayibanengiyefa Egba; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei; Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr. Irorodamie Komonibo; and the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai.