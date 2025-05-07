Power: FG Wants 1,200 Engineers Trained To Boost Manpower

Share

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has unveiled an urgent 10-year rescue plan to revive the manpower shortage in the electricity sector. He mandated the training of not less than 1,200 electrical engineers within the next decade and prioritising local contractors under a strict “Nigeria First” procurement policy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the management retreat of the Ministry of Power, themed, ‘Development of Ministerial Performance Management System (MPMS) for 2025’, in Abuja yesterday, Adelabu warned staff that President Bola Tinubu’s administration would not tolerate excuses in delivering stable power to households and businesses, calling the sector’s revival “non-negotiable” for economic survival.

These were contained in a statement by his media aide: Mr. Bolaji Tunji. The minister’s declaration, according to Tunji, followed Monday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval of a sweeping roadmap to reverse decades of infrastructure decay in the country, despite the country’s vast energy resources.

He added that an executive order that will compel ministries and agencies to award contracts to local firms and invest in home-grown expertise would soon be rolled out by the President. He decried the critical shortage of skilled professionals. Adelabu said: “We cannot keep outsourcing our future. In 10 years, we must replace the lost generation of engineers.

“Mr. President yesterday touched on the importance of the local content and an Executive Order is being drafted and will soon be released. It emphasizes the need to look inward in everything we do, particularly in contract awards. We must key into this in our local capacity building, in our resources and personnel. “We must be intentional in our local capacity development.

There is a dearth of good hands in the sector. Steps must be taken to ensure that this trend is reversed. “Within the next 10 years, we must have at least 1,200 electrical engineers trained in the sector, to replace the lost professionals. Let us be honest with ourselves during this retreat so that there will be positive results. Let us be practical and not dwell on theories, “he charged them.”

