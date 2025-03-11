Power: FG Urged To Focus On Infrastructure To Surpass 6,003MW

Share

The Federal Government should focus on infrastructure development to improve on the recent attainment of 6003mw in power generation, transmission and distribution, the Managing Director, Energy Plus, Muhammed Musa, has said.

He said that investing in upgrading existing infrastructure, such as transmission lines and distribution networks, was crucial to support increased power generation.

According to him, this will ensure that the additional power generated can be efficiently transmitted and distributed to consumers.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he also said the FG should prioritise the integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, into the national grid.

He stated that this would not only increase power generation capacity but also reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels and mitigate the impact of climate change.

He stated that encouraging private sector investment in the power sector was vital to achieving significant growth. He added that the FG should create a favorable business environment, provide incentives, and implement policies that support private sector participation in power generation, transmission, and distribution.

Musa said: “Improving energy efficiency is also essential. The FG should promote energyefficient practices and technologies, such as smart grids and energy-efficient appliances, to reduce energy consumption and optimise power generation.

“Developing local content in the power sector is critical to sustaining growth. The FG should prioritise local content development, including the promotion of indigenous companies and the training of local personnel, to ensure that the country derives maximum benefit from its natural resources.

“The Federal government through the Ministry of Power on Wednesday announced that Nigeria has recorded a series of historic achievements in Nigeria’s power sector.”

Recall the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, recently announced that Nigeria had achieved a record power generation of 6,003 megawatts (MW), which is the highest in the nation’s history.

According to a statement by Adelabu’s Special Adviser on Strategic Communication, Bolaji Tunji, Nigeria achieved the feat on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

He added that this was followed by another landmark within the period, when the country recorded a peak generation evacuation of 5,801.84 MW and a daily maximum energy output of 128,370.75 megawatt-hours (MWh).

