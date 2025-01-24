Power: FG Spends N9bn On Equipment Vandalised By Terrorists

Share

In order to ensure stable power supply across the northern region, the Federal Government has so far spent N9 billion to restore equipment vandalised by terrorists last year.

The transmission towers and lines affected were that of Shiroro-Mando-Kaduna axis, which threw substantial parts of northern Nigeria into darkness last year.

Disclosing this yesterday while giving details of the N8 billion budget appropriation for the Ministry of Power, the Minister of Powet, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, said work was yet to be completed on the facility due to activities of bandits who have continued to stagnate efforts to repair some of the lines.

According to him, “let me also use this opportunity to tell Nigerians that it costs the TCN over N9 billion to bring back the transmission towers and lines destroyed by the terrorists on the Shiroro-MandoKaduna line, which threw substantial parts of northern Nigeria into darkness last year.

Up till now, we are yet to complete work on the lines due to. Speaking on the N8 billion budget, he explained that the amount was specifically meant for advocacy, education, enlightenment and provision of technology to protect power infrastructure.

He added that it was also to enlighten Nigerians on the need to protect and take ownership of the power infrastructure and other national assets. According to a statement yesterday, this is contrary to claims in some quarters that the money was meant for sensitization on payment of electricity bills.

The statement by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji, quoted the Minister as saying that far from such claims, the ministry had no such need to preach to Nigerians about the need to pay for electricity consumed by them as the various distribution companies (DISCOs) are capable of recovering debts owe them by those who enjoy their services.

According to Adelabu, the budgetary amount is meant to sensitise Nigerians on the need to show patriotism in their attitudes and conducts towards national assets, especially power infrastructure.

Adelabu said: “Far from what is being canvassed, the Federal government is deeply worried about acts of sabotage that have continued to erode the gains made in the last one and half year in electricity supply to Nigerians. “It is important to correct the impression that N8 billion is being proposed for sensitisation on electricity payment.

“We are all aware that in the last few months, acts of vandalism have continued to throw different parts of the country into darkness with vandals planting bombs under power towers, carting away power lines and cables, the recent one being the vandalism of under ground cables that has thrown many parts of Abuja into darkness, it is therefore important to protect the power infrastructure.”

“Our advocacy would entail sensitization across the 774 LGAs and 36 States and Abuja, it would entail the use of electronic platforms such as radio and television; the social media, newspapers, billboards to re-orientate Nigerians on the implications of vandalizing power infrastructure and the need to sensitise Nigerians to own these infrastructure. “

Share

Please follow and like us: