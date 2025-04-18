Power: FG Hints Of Tariff Hike, Says N200m Monthly Subsidy No Longer Sustainable

Share

The Federal Government, yesterday, hinted at plans to effect upward review of the electricity tariff, saying it can no longer cope with the N200 million monthly subsidy, which amounted to N1.94 trillion in 2024.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, who disclosed this in Abuja, while presenting his first 100 days performance review (Q1 2025) at the ongoing ministerial briefing series organised by the Ministry of Information, explained that the unpaid N1.94 trillion subsidy was part of N4 trillion debt the Federal Government is owing the Generation Com- panies (GenCos).

The Federal Government, however, also admitted that there was an unprecedented electricity market revenue growth from N1 trillion in 2023 to N1.7 trillion in 2024. It also said that the market generated an additional N700 billion in revenue, reflecting a 70% increase from the costreflective tariff adjustment for Band A customers.

Adelabu, who rolled out various achievements recorded under his watch at the ministry, declared that: “Amidst all these remarkable achievements are some challenges faced by the power sector; these include:

“The huge outstanding debts to the GenCos, in the form of unpaid government subsidies totalling N4 trillion as of December 2024. “N1.94 trillion is the unpaid subsidy for the year 2024 alone, which is now about N200 million monthly.”

According to him: “While we recognise the concerns of electricity consumers, we must collectively acknowledge that maintaining the current tariff structure is unsustainable for both the government and the sector’s long-term viability.

“The current subsidy regime significantly strains public resources that could be invested in improving service delivery and infrastructure. We are committed to working transparently with all stakeholders to implement necessary adjustments that balance affordability with the financial sustainability required to provide reliable power for all Nigerians.”

The minister stressed fur- ther that: “Another daunting challenge we must collectively address is the rampant vandalism of critical power infrastructure across the nation, coupled with widespread electricity theft and chronic non-payment of bills.

“These criminal acts not only disrupt the power supply to entire communities but also impose enormous financial burdens on the sector – losses we estimate at hundreds of billions of naira annually. From destroyed transmission towers to tampered meters and illegal connections. “These activities undermine our ability to deliver reliable electricity and reinvest in infrastructure improvements.

We are taking decisive action through enhanced security partnerships, community engagement programmes, and stricter enforcement measures, but this remains a battle that requires the vigilance and cooperation of all Nigerians to protect these vital national assets that belong to every one of us.”

Adelabu, while projecting positive future growth for the sector, concluded that, “Our journey is just beginning, but we are proud of the foundation laid in the first 100 days of 2025.

“These achievements are not just statistics—they represent new jobs, improved livelihoods, and better prospects for our economy and citizens – But our work has only begun.”

