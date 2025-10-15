Power: FG, GenCos Reach Agreement On N4trn Debt Payment

The Federal Government has finalised implementation frameworks for a N4 trillion governmentbacked bond aimed for the settlement of verified arrears owed to power generating companies (GenCos) and gas suppliers. Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs Olu Verheijen, made this known in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday.

The statement explained that the agreement was reached at a high-level meeting between Federal Government officials and senior executives of GenCos convened to review modalities for clearing the outstanding debts. It stated that the meeting finalised with a consensus on the next steps, including bilateral negotiations to finalise comprehensive settlement agreements that balance fiscal realities with the financial challenges facing the GenCos.

Verheijen said the development would also help in closing metering gaps, aligning tariffs with efficient costs, improving subsidy targeting to support the poor and vulnerable, and restoring regulatory trust. She said: “The sector is shifting from crisis response to sustained delivery and building the confidence needed to attract large-scale private capital.”

The statement said: “Approved by President Tinubu and endorsed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in August 2025, the plan authorizes the issuance of up to N4 trillion in government-backed bonds to settle verified arrears owed to generation companies and gas suppliers.

This intervention, the largest in over a decade, addresses a legacy debt overhang that has constrained investment, weakened utility balance sheets, and hindered reliable power delivery across the country.” The statement also quoted GenCo owners as having commended President Tinubu’s intervention.

Chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp Power, Tony Elumelu, said: “For the first time in years, we are seeing a credible and systematic effort by government to tackle the root liquidity challenges in the power sector. We commend President Tinubu and his economic team for this bold and transformative step.”

Also Group Managing Director of Sahara Group, Kola Adesina, said: “This initiative is significant in every respect. It gives us renewed confidence in the reform process and a clear signal that the government is serious about building a sustainable power sector.”