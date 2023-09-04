Power: FG demands $1.7m debt from Togo, Benin Republic

The Federal Government has requested Togo and Benin Republic, two cross-border electricity consumers, to settle $1,715,786.25 (N1.304 billion) outstanding debt for energy Nigeria exported to the two countries. General Manager (Market Operator) Transmission Company of Nigeria, Engr. Edmund Eje, disclosed this at a meeting with representatives of Transcorp Power, Benin Republic (SBEE), Togo (CEET), Transmission Company for both SBEE and (CEB), PARAS and NDPHC. The market operator is an independent entity that is responsible for managing the cross-border electricity market participants between Nigeria and other countries. It is responsible for ensuring the efficient and effective operation of the wholesale electricity market, including the settlement of payments between market participants.

The operator confirmed that the two countries’ legacy outstanding debt of $1.715 million was the correct outstanding debt owed to Nigeria by the two countries. It was learnt that the stakeholders at the the meeting between MO-TCN and the cross-border market participants focused on energy transaction issues, challenges as well as the need to proffer suitable solutions towards smooth business operations on the distribution of energy exported to Togo and Benin Republic. It was also learnt that they also addressed an outstanding energy reconciliation issue between Togo and Benin Republic for the period of October 2020 to February 2021, wherein the two countries believed that the MO would reconcile them as a neutral operator.

It would be recalled that the two countries -Togo and the Benin Republic enjoyed sovereign off-take of the power supply until 2019 when the two countries resorted to going into bilateral energy transactions in view of the fact that both generators and distributors in Nigeria had been privatised. Meanwhile, NERC recently released a report stating that the three West African countries, Niger, Togo, and Benin owe Nigeria a total of $16.11 million for electricity supply in the first quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said that electricity customers now had the right to have their faulty meters replaced within two working days of filing a complaint.