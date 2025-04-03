Power: FG Cautioned on Planned Ban of Solar Panel Importation

Share

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has expressed concern over plan by the Federal Government to ban importation of solar panels.

The Minister of Science and Technology Mr. Uche Nnaji, had announced the plan of government to ban the importation of solar panels as a measure to promote domestic production of the panels.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, said in Lagos that the government’s move to ban the importation of solar panels into the country would further worsen the country’s epileptic power supply and electricity consumption by Nigerians.

According to him, “the CPPE wishes to advise strongly against this policy proposition. “Currently, Nigeria has one of the worst energy accesses with a per capita electricity consumption of about 160kWh, far below the sub-Sahara average of 350Kwh.

“The adoption of solar energy solution is one of the most impactful government initiatives to tackle this problem and it has gained remarkable traction.

“A ban on the importation of solar panels in the face of glaringly inadequate domestic production capacity would worsen the country’s energy crisis.”

Yusuf added: “It is a complete negation of government policy to deepen and promote the adoption of renewable energy solutions by households, small businesses, rural communities and government institutions and other corporate organisations.

“This adoption of solar solution has gained an impressive momentum in the last two years, especially in the light of the soaring energy cost in the economy.

“It would worsen the problem of energy access as it would make the cost of solar energy solutions prohibitive, putting it beyond the average Nigerian.

“The welfare cost of a ban on the importation of solar panels would be incredibly high as a result of the escalation in the cost of acquiring solar solutions.

“It is bad enough that the current cost of acquisition of solar energy solutions is quite exorbitant. “What is desirable at this time is to seek ways to drive affordability, rather than escalate costs.”

Speaking on the way forward, the renowned economist explained that “the CPPE shares the Minister’s vision of domestic production of solar panels, which is good for self-reliance and conservation of foreign exchange.

But the transition process should be very painstaking, diligent and gradual. ecourse to a hasty decision of banning importation of solar panels would be very disruptive and counter-productive.

It is important to ensure adequate local capacity to fill the supply-demand gaps. “The contemplation of an import ban is a major trade policy decision which demands rigorous, robust and painstaking empirical studies to determine the domestic demand for solar solutions, the domestic capacity to meet those demands, and the implications for the wider economy.

“The empirical study should also be undertaken to determine the availability and adequacy of the critical inputs for the production of solar panels. “Current local value addition is very low and this would create competitiveness and cost issues.”

Yusuf pointed out that the Minister’s prinouncement was already generating concerns and anxiety among the renewable energy investing community, the business community, households as well as multilateral organisations.

“It has significantly elevated the policy and political risk of investing in renewable energy solutions in Nigeria. “This should be avoided because of the adverse impact on investors’ confidence.

“Urgent clarification of the government’s position is needed to restore that confidence.

“Banning the importation of solar panels is a fundamental trade policy matter which is not within the remit of the science and technology ministry,” he added, noting that “the conception, formulation and implementation framework for such policy should normally be driven by the coordinating minister of the economy in collaboration with the industry, trade and investment minister and the minister of national planning and budget.

“There should also be a robust stakeholder consultation for an inclusive policy process. “This would allow for a comprehensive analysis of the wider economic and social implications of such a fundamental policy change.”

He said the view of the CPPE was that Nigeria is not ripe for a ban on importation of solar panels given the acute energy deficit in the economy and the glaring domestic capacity limitations for the production of solar panel.

He said: “The CPPE recommends that government should rather support investors in the solar panel production with robust fiscal and monetary incentives – tax incentives, tariff concession on intermediate products and concessionary long-term financing at a singledigit interest rate.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

