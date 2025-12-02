Power: FG Attracts $2bn Fresh Investments –Adelabu

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has said that the federal government has attracted over $2 billion in fresh investments. He also described the synchronization of the Nigerian grid with the wider West African network as a milestone.

According to a statement by his media aide, Bolaji Tunji, the minister stated these while delivering the keynote address at the PwC’s Annual Power and Utilities Roundtable 2025 in Lagos, themed: “Nigeria’s Multi-Tier Electricity Market: Imperatives for Successful Evolution.”

Adelabu stated that the power reform of the Federal Government was a fundamental shift from a monolithic national market to a “dynamic, multi-tier federation of markets,” driven by the Electricity Act 2023. “Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian power sector has entered a new phase defined by decentralization, liberalization, and a shift from a single national market to a multi-tier, multi-actor electricity ecosystem,” he said.

The minister outlined the profound strategic value of this decentralization, noting that it “enhances efficiency and competition, enable state-specific solutions, attract greater investment, and improve reliability.”

He pointed to states like Enugu and Lagos as early beneficiaries where subnational energy strategies are “unlocking new opportunities and shaping local development pathways.”

However, the core of his address was a detailed presentation of the tangible outcomes achieved from the government’s interventions. “These interventions are already showing results. Under President Tinubu’s leadership, the sector has recorded major milestones.

“A standout milestone was the “first ever successful synchronization of the Nigerian power grid with the wider West African grid.”

The Minister described this as a “remarkable milestone for West Africa,” noting that the West African Power Pool (WAPP) achieved synchronisation across all 14 member countries for over four hours, marking a major step toward a fully integrated regional electricity market. On the economic front, the Minister said there had been a 70 per cent increase in the sector’s revenue in 2024 and a reduction of government liability by N700 billion.

He attributed this to the “commencement of the process to transition the industry towards full commercialization. “Further bolstering the sector’s financial health is the successful mobilization of N700 billion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to implement the Presidential Metering Initiative, (PMI) aimed at closing the nation’s massive metering gap.

This is complemented by a World Bank DISREP fund of $500 million, which together will add millions of new meters to the system. “Procurement of the meters have commenced,” the Minister said. He said operational capacity has also been on the upward swing, with the country’s installed generation capacity rising from 13GW to 14GW.

“More critically, the nation achieved an all-time generation peak of 5,801.44 MW and a maximum daily energy record of 128,370.75 MWh on March 4, 2025.

“Other key results include the activation of 15 States electricity markets, the development of a National Integrated Electricity Policy after 24 years, and the attraction of over $2 billion in fresh investments to extend electricity access,” the minister said.