Power: FG Advised To Fund Solar Installations

The Director, Institute of Climate Change Studies, Energy and Environment Department, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof Godwin Ogechi Unachukwu, has advised the Federal Government to fund solar installations for more solar energy penetration in Nigeria.

He advised the government to fund the installations and recoup its investment by making the beneficiaries pay on instalments and with minimal interest rates.

Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he noted that the initial cost of solar energy installation was high and may not be borne by the low income earners.

He stated that adoption of renewable energy would positively transform the nation. The don also said there should be experts to install those solar appliances to avoid wrong installations and attendant dangers.

Unachukwu said: “The Federal Government should fund the installation, because today there are a lot of vendors out there, and these vendors have various systems.

“You know, there are solar panels, the balance of components, like the charge controller, and the batteries. They are in various forms.

So if the government takes it up, they will be able to really get the right vendors that will be able to provide them with robust equipment, or robust batteries and PV panels, and the rest of them.

“Because people shy away when they discover that they probably buy the ones that are substandard, and you don’t get the right installer to do it before you know it, the whole system has failed.

So to me, that’s, I think, part of what the government should do to ensure market penetration of renewable energy into Nigeria.

“On an individual basis, if you provide the seed money where people can loan under guarantee, probably use their salary as collateral somehow, but the recovery of that money should be from the energy savings.

“When you compare, if you are in a home, and your energy bill, as it has increased now to about N260 by units, by kilowatt hour of electricity, then if you probably are able to get, I mean, a loan of two to N3 million to install a system that will just power minimal facilities in your home, with the guarantee, with the upfront costs coming from the government, so that the recovery of the money invested would be from the energy you would have paid for if you were connected to the national grid, so that slowly you can pay off the amount that government spent in installing it for you.

“Why I am of the view that the government should take up that aspect also is because of the need to have quality If we have good quality installers and good quality materials to be installed, then it will enhance the sustainability of the installed facility.

“So, those are what I think the government can do, especially providing the money for the initial cost, getting the installed and recovering the cost from the energy the user would have spent on the national grid, and use it to pay back.

At the end of the day, they can now own it. They can own it and possibly be paying little, little again as interest rate. That is what I think will really generate more interest for people to go into renewable energy, particularly solar.”

He added: “When you talk about renewable energy, we have solar outstanding amongst them all. And that is attracting a lot of focus. So we have a number of renewable energy sources.

We also have a small hydro, which can be sourced across the nation. There are fast flowing streams. Those ones are not presently being harnessed as such. The focus is purely on solar energy, particularly solar photovoltaic.

We are without electricity directly from the electromagnetic waves from the sun. “The first cost of installing solar is quite high, the initial cost is quite high. And that’s one of the things that really makes people not go for it.

That’s why I just said we have a lot of money. So in my mind, what the federal government, if they are very intentional about what they want to do, is simply to look at it from the point of view of Cooperative Society. We have to identify potential users, particularly the markets we have all over the country.”

