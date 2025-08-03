Power: Experts Back Tinubu Over Audit Of N4trn Debt

Experts in the power sector have expressed support for President Bola Tinubu on his position for an audit or verification of the N4 trillion said to be owed to power generating companies in Nigeria.

The experts, who spoke to New Telegraph over the weekend, are: Executive Director, PowerUp Nigeria, an Electricity Consumer Right and Power Sector Policy Advocacy Organization, Mr. Adetayo Adegbemle and another influential personality in the sector who pleaded not to be named because of the sensitive nature of the issue.

This is as data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has shown that the Federal Government has paid N5 trillion as electricity subsidy in the last 10 years from 2015 to 2024 amounting to over 664 per cent growth.

Tinubu, during a recent meeting with power generation companies (GenCos) led by the Chairman, Association of Power Generation Companies, Col. Sani Bello (rtd), had reiterated commitment of his government towards resolving liquidity challenges affecting Nigeria’s electricity sector.

He also assured of the Federal Government’s commitment to settling the outstanding debts of power companies pending a thorough audit process.

Tinubu said: N“I accept the liabilities of my predecessors, but only on credible and verifiable grounds. I must confirm the figures are authentic. This inheritance must not be cosmetic, but a tool for industrial and economic advancement.

We are here now. Please inform your colleagues. Allow us time for proper validation of the numbers.” Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, had in a statement by his media aide, Bolaji Tunji, on the meeting between Tinubu and APGC leadership confirmed that Tinubu had granted anticipatory approval of the N4 trillion bond program.lme.

The statement read in part: “Adelabu endorsed the President’s appeal for GENCOs and financial institutions to exercise patience as the government completes its verification process.

He acknowledged the frustrations of investors but stressed the need to ensure that every liability claimed is valid and verifiable.

While the administration will not inherit debts without due scrutiny, it remains committed to resolving them transparently.

“Adelabu praised the N4 trillion bond program, granted anticipatory approval by the President, as a viable solution and urged stakeholders to collaborate on finalizing the terms to ensure only legitimate debts are securitized.”

Adegbemle noted that it was a public debt that is being raised to address the liquidity challenge.

He said: “Someone like me has been pushing for the past three years that the subsidy that has led to our present predicament should be completely removed and a power consumer assistance fund should be introduced so that we can determine how much we want to put into such assistance and who gets such assistance.

“Not this one that everybody is, I mean, it’s like the subsidy, full subsidy that has been abused to and it became unmanage – able to the point that everybody is just going there to claim their own.

We need to address that issue. So it is not just for us to say they want to float a bond to address the issue. “It is that we should be able to address the issue from the root, which is the subsidy regime that we are running in the resistance tariff is not sustainable.

That’s where we should address the issue from. And until we address that issue from that end, no matter the amount of bond that we raise, we will continue to be in that problem for as long as we are not able to address that problem.

It is the best point of address or best way to address the problem that we have on hand.” The anonymous authority said: “That means it’s going to carry out a comprehensive audit, a forensic audit of the whole thing. And that’s important.

Because in the face of darkness and lack of electricity supply, how do you raise a debt of up to N4 trillion over the years? And we have also paid subsidies. “The government has paid subsidies in 2013, N213 billion.

Then N600 billion, and sometimes another N700 billion. So up to 2023, the debt was about $1.9 trillion. That needs to be vetted.

How come is it that within this 2023 second quarter and now, it’s gone to N5.2 trillion? So a proper, comprehensive and forensic audit is necessary, as the President has alluded to.”

Data from NERC showed that the Federal Government’s subsidy to the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) rose by 171 per cent from 2023 to 2024.

An analysis of the data showed that FG paid N225 billion in 2015, N302 billion in 2016, N351 billion in 2017, N440 billion in 2018 and N528 billion in 2019. It also paid N501 billion in 2020; N251bn in 2021 as a result of the introduction of the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO).

The MYTO reduced the sub – sidy payment to N144 billion in 2022, while inflation and the devaluation of the naira in 2023 skyrocketed the subsidy to N618b billion. The data also showed the subsidy hit N1.673 trillion in 2024.

The data also revealed that Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) received subsidy payment of N68,69 billion in 2023 and N233.25 billion in 2024 an increase of 240%; Ikeja Electric, (IE) N77.48 billion in 2023 and N238.20 billion in 2024 (a rise of 207 per cent;

Eko Electricity Distribution Company, (EKEDC), N62.28 billion in 2023 and N198.77 billion in 2024 (219% increase); Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDC), N43.27 billion in 2023 and N121.88 billion in 2024 (182% increment); KEDCO, N43.84 billion in 2023 and N122.19bn (179% rise).