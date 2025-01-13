Power: Expert Seeks Decentralising Generation To Boost Rural Electrification

Share

To fully ensure the electrification of rural areas in subSaharan Africa, an energy expert has advocated decentralisation of power generation.

Making the declaration in a report titled: “Electrifying rural Africa: The Role of Decentralised Power Generation,” the Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, said a large portion of the continent, primarily in subSaharan Africa, lacked access to reliable and affordable electricity.

According to him, this energy poverty represents a major barrier to improving the quality of life for nearly 600 million people and achieving sustainable development goals across the continent.

In fact, Africa is the most energydeficient continent in the world, with 75 per cent of the world’s population lacking electricity.

And although urban dwellers aren’t completely shielded from power outages, the extent of energy poverty is much more intense for rural populations.

He said: “Without reliable electricity, daily life can be challenging. Basic tasks like studying, working, and cooking become more difficult and time-consuming — if not downright hazardous.

Relying on kerosene lamps or candles for illumination can be dangerous, both as a biohazard and a fire risk. “These fuels are often inefficient and can lead to health problems like respiratory diseases and eye infections.

The use of traditional fuels such as wood and animal dung for cooking and heating indoors releases harmful pollutants, leading to indoor air pollution.

This is a major cause of respiratory illnesses and premature deaths, especially among women and children.

“On a macroeconomic scale, energy poverty hinders economic development and limits access to basic human services like health care and education.

Without power, essentials like refrigeration and medical equipment cannot be used. Businesses and industries that lack reliable power cannot operate efficiently, resulting in economic stagnation and stunted job creation.

Energy poverty exacerbates social inequalities, as those with access to electricity have better opportunities for education, health care, and employment.”

The energy expert recalled that the ‘State of African Energy 2025 Outlook,’ recently published by the African Energy Chamber (AEC), named three main challenges that African countries face in achieving universal access to electricity to include ensuring that energy remains affordable, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, such as firewood and diesel generators used for lighting and cooking.

He said, to combat these challenges, African countries were exploring a variety of solutions, including expanding access to electricity grids, promoting renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, and improving energy efficiency.

However, significant challenges remain, including the high cost of infrastructure, limited financial resources, and a lack of technical expertise.

On decentralising generation, he said: “In a sense, Africa is lucky: It’s sitting on a veritable goldmine of solar and wind potential. “With its vast expanse of deserts and coastlines, Africa is blessed with abundant sunlight and strong winds.

This makes it an ideal location for harnessing solar and wind energy. Many regions receive intense sunlight year-round, creating the ideal conditions for large-scale solar power plants.

Meanwhile, the continent also boasts long coastlines and elevated areas that experience strong and consistent winds, making them suitable for wind power generation.

“While there are challenges with renewables, such as the need for significant investment and infrastructure development, today’s technology is advancing so rapidly that costs for renewables are becoming sustainable.

This offers a unique opportunity to electrify Africa, in both urban and rural regions. “Until recently, efforts to electrify Africa have mostly relied on extending traditional grid connections and centralized power distribution.

And investments to modernize and expand power grids are great — for people in urban centers. Unfortunately, these traditional grid situations do little for people in more isolated rural areas.”



