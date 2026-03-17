Power: Expert Proffers Remedy To Resolving Actual Debt Owed GenCos

The controversy surrounding the actual amount owed to power generation companies (GenCos) could be resolved using grid meters, the Managing Director, Idfon Power Engineering Consultants (IPEC) Limited, Dr. Idowu Oyebanjo, has said.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he said: “You have the Tariff Main Meters and the Operator Check Meters that measure the units of electricity supplied. This can be cross-checked with the invoices submitted to the Nigerian bulk Electricity trader (NBET).”

While GenCos had initially demanded N6.6 trillion as the amount they were being owed by the Federal Government, as a result of outstanding obligations, which arose strictly from bilateral commercial agreements executed within the framework of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, a government official reportedly claimed that after FG’s audit, the verified liability stood at N2.8 trillion, an amount that is less than half of the GenCos’ claim.

The source said: “Now, the President has approved an amount. The audit has shown that it is N2.8tn, and it has been brought to the Presi- dent for approval, and the President has approved it. And then he said he is not going to pay one naira more than that.

So that is what the Federal Government is accepting as liability.” But the Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Power Generation Companies, Dr Joy Ogaji, recently warned that the debt was growing by roughly N200 billion monthly adding that it will reach N7 trillion by the end of March, 2026.

Ogaji said: “NBET is set up to buy power from GenCos and sell to DisCos. The aim is that as they buy power, they will pay in full, but since 2013 till today, they’ve never paid in full, so this debt is now N6.8 trillion. “From 2015 to December 2024, the debt profile grew to N4 trillion.

In each month of 2025, there is a shortfall of N200 billion, so if you calculate N200 billion times 12, that is N2.4 trillion, making the whole debt N6.4 trillion after December 2025. We’re already in March 2026. The debt grew to N6.6 trillion in January and N6.8 trillion in February.

At the end of March, you need to add N200 billion again to make it N7 trillion.” But Oyebanjo, a United Kingdom trained power system professional, said the Nigerian Independent System Operator, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Company could easily resolve the controversy.

He said: “Because all the exit points where electricity is being exchanged between generators (the GenCos) and the system operators, for example, have what we call grid meters. The meter measures the quantum of electrical energy that actually passed through at a given time so they should go to those people and resolve the matter.

Also, the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader (NBET) has the information on submitted invoices. So, it’s not supposed to be something that is difficult to audit “Without having all the facts, it is impossible for an expert like myself to comment on this subject matter because a professional will not make comments that will end up being like supporting one side or the other side.

It will amount to foolishness for that professional if he or she does not have the full facts. I don’t know the exact figures that passed through the grid meters I mentioned earlier, that’s the electricity generation that has been supplied over the course of those years.

“But you can see that the numbers don’t align. Why should it be a monthly debt of exactly N200 billion irrespective of the monthly consumption pattern? As media practitioners, you can help too.

You can simply go to NERC, NISO, TSP, and NBET to investigate the matter thoroughly. You should take the grid meters and check what has gone through”.

He decried the deteriorating state of power supply services in the country and canvassed the adoption of the model adopted by Lee Kuan Yew to solve developmental challenges in Singapore. According to him, meritocracy, pragmatism and honesty are guiding principles to addressing Nigeria’s power challenge.