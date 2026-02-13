Power Disruption: NISO Announces Imminent Load Shedding

Many parts of Nigeria could witness load shedding or reduced electricity supply for four days as the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has announced an imminent scheduled maintenance shutdown of a major gas supply facility from February 12 to 15, 2026.

It stated that this could lead to a temporary reduction in available thermal generation capacity across the national grid. The management of NISO in a statement yesterday titled:“Anticipated Gas Supply Constraints and Potential Load Management Measures,” also said during the maintenance period, gas availability to certain power plants that depend on this supply network will be temporarily reduced.

It explained that power stations expected to be directly impacted include Egbin, Azura, Sapele, and Transcorp Power Plants, while NDPHC Sapele, Olorunsogo, and Omotosho Power Plants may experience indirect con – straints due to network-wide gas balancing effects.

According to it, this will result in a temporary reduction in available thermal generation capacity across the national grid. Sources said the nation’s electricity supply which is expected to decline during the four day scheduled maintenance on a major gas facility will reduce power generation by 934.96 megawatts which is about 19.67 per cent reduction from the current available generation capacity of about 4,753.10MW.