Power Disruption: NERC Launches Complaint App For Electricity Consumers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), on Monday, launched an application that would enable electricity consumers in Nigeria to report power outage complaints and other disruptions.

Chairman of NERC, Sanusi Garba, speaking during the launch in Abuja, stated that the development was in line with the commission’s pledge to improve service delivery to customers, adding that the app was originally designed to sample the quality of power supply.

According to him, NERC decided that it was better to have live data and effectively monitor DisCos.

He encouraged electricity users to channel their complaints through the app and assured them that prompt responses would increase their confidence in the commission and the distribution companies (DisCos).

Garba said, “I think a lot of you can recall that we recently launched a new consumer protection regulation that provides timelines within which public utilities, and especially distribution companies (DisCos), are required to resolve complaints by customers,”

“So, this particular app that we have launched today is supposed to assist the commission in monitoring that DisCos are actually complying with the standards set out in that regulation.

“We decided to start this launch with Abuja. There’ll be a national rollout for all distribution companies. Such a massive application would require some test runs and so on.

“So, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) is like a guinea pig for the app but we’ll quickly expedite the rollout to other distribution companies, Obviously DisCos where we have the highest level of complaints will be ranked higher in terms of the rollout.”

AEDC Chairperson, Christopher Ezeafulukwe, lauded NERC for the app launch.

“I dare say feedback from our customers is actually for the distribution company, what I would call our feedstock,” the AEDC chair said.

“It is the raw material that we need to be able to deliver the services that we actually contract to provide.

“One big takeaway is that the app we’re about to launch is a product of collaboration between the commission, the distribution company, and eventually the customers.

“It then implies that it’s going to be a win-win for all of us.

“On the part of the regulator, it’s already been said that it will be greater oversight and not just oversight for oversight sake but to ensure that value is not just being created but being sustained and protected.

“On the part of the distribution company, this will actually help catalyse more data-based decisions.”