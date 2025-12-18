Power: DisCos Shortchanging Nigerians – Reps

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating expenditure in Nigeria’s power sector has accused electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) of failing to meet their obligations and shortchanging Nigerians 13 years after the privatisation of the sector.

Chairman and members of the committee made the remarks on Wednesday during a resumed investigative hearing in Abuja, where the Abuja, Port Harcourt and Benin DisCos appeared before lawmakers.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ibrahim Al-Mustapha Aliyu, said that despite the privatisation of the power sector, which was intended to deliver stable and reliable electricity supply, Nigerians are still grappling with persistent power challenges.

According to him, public perception across the country is that DisCos remain the major obstacle to the success of power sector reforms, noting that many of the companies fell into the hands of investors who lacked the capacity and commitment to invest meaningfully in the sector.

“You know, the overall perception of Nigerians is that DisCos are the major problem and the major setback to the noble initiative of privatising the power sector. Most of the DisCos fell into the hands of people who are not truly investors and are not ready to invest, but rather take advantage of the sector,” he said.

Aliyu expressed concern that after 13 years of privatisation, many DisCos have failed to demonstrate deliberate and impactful initiatives to improve power supply nationwide.

Citing Abuja DisCo as an example, the lawmaker noted that while its coverage extends to areas such as Kontagora, its operations are heavily concentrated in Abuja, where revenue generation is higher, leaving many rural communities underserved or completely without electricity.

“They concentrate where they can make money and abandon areas they consider not economically viable. This is not the intention of the privatisation exercise,” he said.

He explained that investors often avoid extending power lines to rural and remote communities due to the perceived inability to recover their investments, a situation he said defeats the core objective of the reform.

Aliyu further questioned the effectiveness of the public-private ownership structure of the DisCos, where investors hold 60 per cent equity and the Federal Government retains 40 per cent, noting that the government has received no dividends from its stake.

“If I ask you how much has been returned to the government as dividends from its 40 per cent shareholding, the answer is nothing,” he stated.

The committee chairman added that discussions were already underway with co-investors and stakeholders in the DisCos to explore ways of salvaging the power sector for the benefit of Nigerians.

He acknowledged the Federal Government’s commitment to the sector, including interventions such as loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria, but stressed the need for accountability and tangible returns on these investments.

The investigative hearing continues as the committee examines the performance and financial practices of electricity distribution companies across the country.