Power: Discos Billed Nigerians N2.19bn For Electricity In 2024

…says N1.659bn paid, N536.95bn outstanding

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said the total billing to electricity consumers by distribution companies in 2024 was N2,196.71 billion.

The sector regulator, however, said only N1,659.76 billion was collected, while leaving an outstanding of N536.95 billion, which corresponds with a collection efficiency of 75.56 per cent. These were contained in NERC’s annual report and accounts for 2024 made public yesterday.

The report also showed that in 2024, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) and Market Operator (MO) issued a gross invoice of N1,370.353 billion to all the DisCos for energy costs and administrative services. It added that DisCos remitted a gross sum of N1,184.88 billion, leaving a total deficit of N185.47 billion which translates to an overall remittance performance of 86.47 per cent.

It said: “Eko, Ikeja and Abuja DisCos had the highest remittance performances with 99.33 per cent, 94.43 per cent and 90.42 per cent respectively to NBET in 2024, while Kaduna achieved the lowest remittance performance to NBET (32.77%).

“The highest remittance performances to the MO were recorded by Yola, Ikeja, Eko and Abuja at 96.73 per cent, 95.71 per cent, 93.12 per cent and 92.97 per cent respectively, while Kaduna recorded the lowest MO remittance performance of 26.29 per cent.” Giving account of remittances by downstream market participants to the (MO) and the (NBET) Energy offtake performance, it stated that in 2024, the total energy received by DisCos at their trading points was 29,126.27GWh.

It added that with the Commission’s effort to achieve market maturity and improved upstream payments, energy offtake by DisCos transitioned from the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) allocation2 to the Partial Activation of Contract (PAC) regime in July 2022, which it stated enabled the DisCos to determine their unconstrained power requirements in absolute Megawatts (MW) known as their Partially Contracted Capacity (PCC).

It stated that the DisCos energy offtake performance in 2024 was 94.55 per cent. “All DisCos took less energy than their PCC, with Enugu (98.18%) and Benin (98.03%) recording the highest offtake performances.

Yola (85.04%) DisCo, which is the only DisCo with offtake performance below 90 per cent, recorded the lowest offtake performance during the year. “The billing and collection efficiencies by all DisCos in 2024. Out of the 29,126.27GWh total energy received by all DisCos, 23,919.68GWh was billed to the end-users, resulting in a gross billing efficiency of 82.12 per cent.

“The total billing to electricity consumers by the DisCos was N2,196.71 billion, but only N1,659.76 billion was collected, leaving an outstanding of N536.95 billion.

This corresponds to a collection efficiency of 75.56 per cent.” The report also showed that on tariff subsidies the gross subsidy obligation of the federal government was N1,949.17 billion.

It said: “Available Capacity and Generation: In 2024, the average daily available generation capacity of the gridconnected power plants was 4,853.69MW. The overall availability factor for all grid connected plants was 37.43 per cent, which indicates that more than 62 per cent of the installed capacity in the NESI was not available in 2024.