Power: Analyst Seeks Tariff Subsidy From N8bn Appropriation

Share

A power analyst, Comrade Mike Anyanwu, has said that the recent announcement by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, that N8 billion has been allocated in the 2025 budget appropriation of the ministry for advocacy, education, enlightenment, and provision of technology to protect power infrastructure, is controversial and requires formidable argument to justify the rationale behind this proposed expenditure.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he stated that at the heart of the controversy was the issue of high tariffs imposed on Band A customers, who are largely residential consumers.

He added that these customers had been shouldering the burden of high electricity bills, with many struggling to make ends meet.

Minister of Power, Adelabu, had clarified the N8 billion in the 2025 budget appropriation of the ministry. He said the amount was specifically meant for advocacy, education, enlightenment and provision of technology to protect power infrastructure.

He added that it was also to enlighten Nigerians on the need to protect and take ownership of the power infrastructure and other national assets.

A statement by Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser to the Minister on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, said this was contrary to claims in some quarters that the money was meant for sensitisation on payment of electricity bills.

Tunji quoted the Minister as saying that far from such claims, the ministry had no such need to preach to Nigerians about the need to pay for electricity consumed by them as the various Distribution Companies (DISCOs) are capable of recovering debts owe them by those who enjoy their services.

Anyanwu, however, said the allocation of N8 billion for advocacy and education raised eyebrows, with many wondering why this amount cannot be used to subsidise the tariffs or improve the overall power supply.

He said that in fairness to the minister, to understand the reasoning behind this allocation, it’s essential to delve into the context.

He stated that the power sector in Nigeria had been plagued by inefficiencies, lack of infrastructure, and inadequate funding. He added that the Ministry of Power’s efforts to address these challenges were commendable, but that the approach has been questioned by many stakeholders.

Anyanwu said the Minister’s clarification that the N8 billion is intended for advocacy, education, enlightenment, and provision of technology to protect power infrastructure provided some insight into the government’s thinking.

He added that the idea was to educate consumers about he importance of prompt payment of electricity bills, which would, in turn, improve the financial sustainability of the power sector.

He, however, noted that critics argued that this approach was misguided. “With the high tariffs already imposed on Band A customers, many are struggling to pay their bills.

Rather than allocating a significant amount for advocacy and education, the government could consider reducing tariffs or providing subsidies to alleviate the burden on consumers.

Share

Please follow and like us: