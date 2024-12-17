Power: Analyst Disputes FG’s N2.4trn To Be Spent As Subsidy

Share

A power sector analyst, Kunle Ibeyemi, has said that Federal Government’s recent declaration to spend N2.4 trillion on power subsidies by the end of the year is contentious.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he said a major contention was whether the government’s subsidy is truly benefiting the masses or merely lining the pockets of a select few.

Commissioner for Planning, Research, and Strategy, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr Yusuf Ali, recently said the Federal Government had declared that it would spend about N2.4 trillion on power subsidies before the end of this year.

Ali spoke at the PwC’s Annual Power and Utilities Roundtable, themed ‘Reigniting Hope in Nigeria’s Electric Power Sector,’ in Lagos.

He explained that the subsidy had fluctuated due to foreign exchange challenges and tariff adjustments.

Ali said: “As of November, the subsidy amount stood at N1.9 trillion, but with current trends, the monthly subsidy for electricity is expected to reach N260 billion in December.”

According to him, the N2.4 trillion is an annual estimate that could adjust depending on the monthly cost-benefit tariff.

He added that the government was expected to finalise the total subsidy figure by year-end based on actual consumption and tariff trends.

Ali said: “Every month, we calculate the difference between the cost-reflective tariff and the approved tariff to determine the subsidy.”

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who was represented by the Chief Technical Adviser to the Minister, Adedayo Olowoniyi, at the event, said the Ministry of Power, in collaboration with PricewaterhouseCoopers, had developed a draft Integrated National Electricity Policy aimed at addressing critical challenges in Nigeria’s power sector.

He emphasised the importance of implementing cost-reflective tariffs to attract necessary investments and ensure the sector’s sustainability.

Adelabu said: “We cannot dance around the fact that a market that does not create a line of sight of return for investors will not Ibeyemi, however, said many Nigerians were frustrated with the constant power outages and estimated billing system, which they claim is unfair and exploitative.

He said that many Nigerians alleged that the subsidy claim was all lies and that the money would go back to individual pockets of the powers that be.

According to him, some other electricity consumers have called for the government to reconsider its subsidy policy and that it would be more beneficial to share the funds directly with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and households to enable them to purchase solar, wind, or generating sets.

He said: “The government’s decision to spend N2.4 trillion on power subsidies has also raised questions about the effectiveness of the privatisation of the power sector.

Many argue that the privatisation has failed to deliver on its promises, with many Nigerians still experiencing frequent power outages and estimated billing.

“The privatisation done under former President Goodluck Ebere Jonathan ought to be reconsidered in actual fact. The private companies running the National electricity businesses are fleecing the government and populace.

“One thing is clear: Nigeria’s power sector is in dire need of reform. The government must take a critical look at its subsidy policy and consider alternative solutions that will truly benefit the masses.

The privatization of the power sector must also be re-examined to ensure that it is serving the interests of Nigerians.”

He added: “The N2.4 trillion subsidy is a mere Band-Aid on a much deeper wound. It is time for the government to take bold action to address the root causes of Nigeria’s power conundrum and provide a sustainable solution that will benefit all Nigerians.

“The government must also consider the long-term implications of its subsidy policy. Will it create a culture of dependency among Nigerians, or will it provide a much-needed boost to the economy?

These are questions that must be carefully considered as the government moves forward with its subsidy plans. “In addition, the government must ensure that the subsidy is targeted at those who need it most.

Many Nigerians are struggling to make ends meet, and a subsidy that benefits only a select few will do little to alleviate their suffering.

“As the government navigates the complex issue of power subsidies, it must keep the needs of the Nigerian people at the forefront of its decision-making.

The N2.4 trillion subsidy is a significant investment, and it must be used in a way that benefits all Nigerians, not just a select few.

“Ultimately, the solution to Nigeria’s power conundrum lies in a multifaceted approach that addresses the root causes of the problem.

This includes investing in renewable energy sources, improving the efficiency of the power grid, and providing targeted subsidies to those who need them most.

By taking a comprehensive approach to addressing the power sector’s challenges, the government can provide a sustainable solution that benefits all Nigerians.”

