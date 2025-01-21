Power: Addressing Challenges Through Decentralisation

Share

As one of the measures to address insufficient power supply and national grid collapse, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has commenced transferring its regulatory powers and oversight to state governments even as the development could have positive and negative effects, SUCCESS NWOGU reports

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) plays a crucial role in regulating the electricity industry in Nigeria. However, in recent years, there have been developments about transferring some of NERC’s regulatory powers and oversight to state governments.

This move is aimed at decentralising the regulatory framework and allowing states to have more control over the electricity industry within their jurisdictions.

So the recent announcement by NERC that it had commenced the transfer of regulatory oversight to 10 states appears to be another phase in the attempts to improve power services in the country.

According to a recent statement by NERC, the 10 states are: Ekiti, Enugu, Ogun, Ondo, Imo, Edo, Oyo, Lagos, Kogi and Niger.

The agency further announced the readiness of four state governments, Imo, Enugu, Ondo and Ekiti, to take over the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in the state, as it concluded the transfer of regulatory oversight to their states.

It said: “As at January 10, 2025, NERC has commenced the transfer of regulatory oversight to 10 states. Once the transfers are complete, the states will be in charge of regulating their electricity markets.

“The 10 states are: Enugu, Ekiti, Ondo, Imo, Oyo, Edo, Kogi, Lagos, Ogun and Niger. The transfers have been completed for 4 states, namely Enugu, Ekiti, Ondo, and Imo, while 6 states are still in progress.”

The development was the implementation of the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, which President Bola Tinubu assented to on February 9, 2024. The bill was passed by the House of Representatives on July 27, 2023, and the Senate on November 14, 2023.

It was sponsored by a member representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Babajimi Benson.

The Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to address the development and environmental concerns of host communities, and sets aside five percent of the actual annual operating expenditures of power generating companies (GENCOs) from the preceding year for the development of their respective host communities.

It also provides that the funds set aside for the development of host communities will be received, managed, and administered for infrastructure development in the host communities by a reputable Trustee/Manager to be jointly appointed by the respective GENCO and their host community.

It also mandates any state that intends to establish and regulate intrastate electricity markets to deliver a formal notification of its processes and requests NERC to transfer regulatory authority over electricity operations in the state to the state regulator.

State governments are expected to comply with the conditions precedent in the laws, duly notify the commission and request for the transfer of regulatory oversight of the intrastate electricity market in the state.

NERC, however, retains its role as a central regulator with regulatory oversight on the inter-state/ international generation, transmission, supply, trading and system operations.

The transfer of regulatory oversight to the states by NERC, therefore is in compliance with the Electricity Act (EA) 2023, which empowers state governments, individuals to actively participate in electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

The EA also mandates any state that intends to establish and regulate intrastate electricity markets to deliver a formal notification of its processes and requests NERC to transfer regulatory authority over electricity operations in the state to the State Regulator.

According to NERC, state governments are expected to comply with the conditions precedent in the laws, duly notify the commission and request for the transfer of regulatory oversight of the intrastate electricity market in the state.

With the EA 2023, the Commission retains its role as a central regulator with regulatory oversight on the inter-state/international

generation, transmission, supply, trading and system operations.

Positive effects

An energy analyst, Great Brikins, opined that transferring regulatory powers to states could lead to increased efficiency in the regulation of the electricity industry.

He stated that state governments wrre better positioned to understand the unique needs and challenges of their respective states, allowing them to make more informed decisions.

He said state governments were likely to be more responsive to the needs of their citizens than a federal agency, adding that this could lead to faster resolution of electricity-related issues and improved customer satisfaction.

According to him, state governments may prioritise local content and indigenous companies, leading to increased economic benefits for local communities.

He said that decentralising regulatory powers could reduce bureaucracy and red tape, making it easier for investors to do business in the electricity sector.

He said: “Decentralising regulatory powers provides an opportunity to increase public engagement and participation in the regulatory process.

State regulatory agencies should establish mechanisms for public participation, such as public hearings and consultations, to ensure that the views of consumers and stakeholders are taken into account.

“Decentralising regulatory powers can also facilitate the adoption of new technologies and innovations in the electricity industry.

State regulatory agencies should be encouraged to adopt innovative approaches to regulation, such as the use of smart grids and renewable energy technologies.”

He added: “Decentralisation could attract more investors to the electricity sector, leading to increased investment in power generation, transmission, and distribution.

Increased investment and improved electricity supply could stimulate economic growth, particularly in rural areas where access to electricity is limited.

“Decentralisation could lead to the creation of new jobs in the electricity sector, particularly in areas such as power generation, transmission, and distribution.

State governments could generate additional revenue from the electricity sector, which could be used to fund development projects.

“Decentralisation could lead to increased access to electricity, particularly in rural areas where the lack of access to electricity is a significant challenge.

It could lead to increased development of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, which could help reduce Nigeria’s reliance on fossil fuels.

“It also could lead to improved electricity supply, particularly in areas where the existing supply is inadequate or unreliable.

“However, it’s essential to note that these increases are not guaranteed and depend on various factors, including the effectiveness of the decentralization process, the capacity of state governments, and the investment climate.”

Negative effects

Brikins, however, warned that there could be negative effects of the transfer of regulatory powers and oversight functions to the states by NERC.

He stated that transferring regulatory powers to states could lead to a loss of uniformity in the regulation of the electricity industry.

He added that different states may have different regulatory frameworks, which, he said, could create confusion and uncertainty for investors and consumers.

The analyst said that state governments may have different levels of capacity and resources to enforce regulatory requirements, leading to inconsistent enforcement and potential loopholes.

He cautioned that state governments may have conflicting interests, such as promoting local economic development versus ensuring fair competition, which could compromise their regulatory decisions.

He also expressed concerns that state governments may not have the necessary expertise and technical capacity to regulate the complex electricity industry effectively.

He warned that transferring regulatory powers to states could lead to increased costs, as states may need to establish new regulatory agencies or hire additional staff to perform regulatory functions.

Brikins said: “One of the significant challenges of decentralizing regulatory powers is the need to harmonize regulatory frameworks across states.

NERC should work with state governments to develop a harmonized regulatory framework that ensures consistency and fairness.

“State regulatory agencies will require significant capacity building and training to effectively regulate the electricity industry.

NERC and state governments should invest in training programs that enhance the technical and regulatory capacity of state regulatory agencies.

“Decentralising regulatory powers may lead to conflicts between state regulatory agencies and NERC. Establishing conflict resolution mechanisms, such as mediation and arbitration, can help resolve disputes and ensure consistency in regulatory decisions.

Mitigating measures

A power sector commentator, Gabriel Ajudua, called on NERC to establish clear guidelines and standards for state governments to follow in regulating the electricity industry.

He advised that NERC and state governments should invest in capacity building and training programs to ensure that state regulatory agencies have the necessary expertise and technical capacity.

He also said that NERC should ensure regular monitoring and evaluation of the performance of state regulatory agencies to ensure consistency and effectiveness.

He further advised NERC and state governments to establish conflict resolution mechanisms to address potential disputes and inconsistencies.

Ajudua said: “Transferring regulatory powers and oversight to states in Nigeria is a complex issue with both positive and negative effects.

While it could lead to increased efficiency, improved responsiveness, and enhanced local content, it also poses risks such as loss of uniformity, inconsistent enforcement, and conflict of interest.

“To mitigate these risks, it is essential to establish clear guidelines, build capacity, and establish regular monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

Ultimately, the success of this decentralization effort will depend on the ability of NERC and state governments to work together effectively and prioritize the interests of consumers and investors.”

