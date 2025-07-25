Power: 132/33KV Mobile Substation Commissioned In Ibadan

FGN Power Company in collaboration with Siemens Energy, yesterday commissioned a 63MVA, 132/33kV Mobile Substation at the Eleyele Transmission Substation in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Special Adviser, Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister of Power, Bolaji Tunji, in a statement also said the development marked a key step in the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), aimed at modernizing Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

He added that this new substation will significantly improve the transmission wheeling capacity by 50.4MW, directly benefiting households and businesses in Eleyele and its environs.

According to him, by providing a more reliable and efficient power supply, this substation will lead to improved electricity supply for the community.

Additionally, the mobile substation at Eleyele has enabled the radiation of more feeders to Apete, Ologun-Eru, The Polytechnic Ibadan, Sango and Bodija, fostering opportunities for new businesses, such as Fan Milk, to emerge in Eleyele due to the improved electricity supply.

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, said: “The commissioning of this mobile substation is a testament to our commitment to delivering reliable and sustainable power to the people of Oyo State and Nigerians.

“The project aligns with the Federal Government’s vision to modernize Nigeria’s power sector and improve the quality of life for our citizens. We are proud to be part of this transformative initiative.

This Mobile substation, along with other equipment undergoing installation under the Pilot Phase of the PPI, represents a strategic deployment aimed at improving the transmission capacity constraints by over 1300MW across the nation.”

Managing Director of FGN Power Company, Mr. Kenny Anuwe, said: “We are delighted to commission this state-of-the-art mobile substation. This achievement underscores our dedication to providing innovative solutions to Nigeria’s power challenges.