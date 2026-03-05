Powell Seeks Strict Regulation Of Property Mgt, Woos Investors

Government, Departments and Agencies have been called upon to pay closer attention to real-time regulation of property management as quacks are gradually taking over the system.

Managing Director of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd, Architect Chibuikem Onyekachi Emmanuel, made this call during a real estate breakfast meeting organised by the company in Abuja.

He stated that weak oversight and delayed enforcement have created room for untrained individuals to operate freely within the sector, thereby exposing investors and homebuyers to losses, legal disputes, and substandard developments.

He stated that property management requires strict monitoring, professional standards, and timely intervention by relevant authorities to protect the public.

According to him, “Real estate is not a trial-and-error business. It involves people’s life savings and long-term security. When quacks dominate the space, confidence is eroded, disputes increase, and the industry suffers reputational damage.

Government agencies must be proactive, not reactive, in regulating developers and property managers to ensure sanity and order within the sector.”

Architect Onyekachi also urged Nigerians seeking safe and structured investment opportunities to consider the company’s ongoing development at Carlton Gate Estate, Abuja, adding that the estate is strategically located and designed to meet modern housing needs, assuring investors of clear documentation, quality infrastructure, and transparent processes that guarantee value for money.