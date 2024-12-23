Powell Homes, Shelter Rewards Staff, Realtors, Partners With Cars, Others

Share

In the spirit of the holiday season, Powell Homes and Shelters on Saturday hosted an end-of-year party and awards presentation to celebrate their valued clients, partners, and staff, with the best rewarded with cars and other items.

The event, held at the company’s office located at No. 3 Umuamulu Street, Independence Layout, was a grand success, filled with merriment, entertainment, and recognition of outstanding performances by staff, agents, realtors and customers.

Addressing the gathering, the Managing Director of Powell Homes and Shelters, Arc. Emmanuel Chibuikem Onyekachi, warmly welcomed the guests and acknowledged the hard work and dedication of his staff.

He stated that the gesture of rewarding outstanding staff, realtors, and clients at the end of every year has become a tradition for the company as a way of encouraging hard work, sincerity, and excellence. He added that higher prizes, such as plots of land and houses, would follow in the coming years.

The MD also presented awards to outstanding staff members alongside their gifts, while commending the partnering realtors and clients for their trust and loyalty to the company.

According to him, “Today, we have come to appreciate all our staff, clients, realtors, partners, and customers. This is our way of saying thank you for the services rendered, the commitment to our progress, and the trust you have in our brand.”

The Brand Ambassador of Powell Homes and Shelters Limited, who is also a Veteran actress Mrs. Patience Ozokwo (Mon) , popularly known as “Mama G,” was in attendance and commended the clients, realtors amongst others for their patronage.

She assured them of solid trust and safe investment, praising the company for keeping its promises and introducing a scheme to reward clients and realtors based on sales and patronage.

Mrs. Ozokwo, who has been a long-time advocate for the company, encouraged her fans to patronize Powell Homes, citing their integrity and legitimacy.

She highlighted the company’s services, including land sales, estate development, home management, beautification, and decoration.

According to her, “Powell Homes and Shelters Limited is a brand to reckon with. As you can see, this company has integrity that speaks volumes about what they stand for.

Today, customers and staff are being rewarded with different items as a way of appreciating their hard work and commitment to the company’s progress and growth.

That is why I encourage all my fans to seize this opportunity and patronize the company across the South East states to achieve their desired goals.” She also mentioned that the company currently has offices in Enugu, Owerri, Abia, and Imo, and plans to expand to Abuja and Lagos in 2025.

The event included the presentation of gifts and awards to realtors and clients based on their performances. The prizes included brand-new cars (Toyota Corolla and Toyota Camry), iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, 42-inch Smart TVs, refrigerators, microwaves, 3.5KVA generators, rechargeable fans, blenders, hair clippers, branded T-shirts, face caps, and more.

In their remarks, some customers, realtors, agents, staff, clients and other attendees of the event, who benefitted from the gifts expressed their joy and reiterated their commitment to the company’s progress.

According to them, “Powell Homes and Shelters Limited has once again demonstrated its commitment to rewarding excellence and fostering a strong sense of community among its staff, clients, and partners.”

The celebration continued with dancing competitions, games, and other entertaining activities, making it a memorable day for all attendees.

