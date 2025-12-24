Powell Homes Rewards Realtors With Car Gifts At Year-End Event

Powell Homes and Shelters Limited has once more reinforced its reputation as a people-focused real estate brand with the presentation of two brand-new cars to its top-performing realtors during its end-of-year celebration.

The event was held at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, with the aim of rewarding excellence and dedication.

The vehicles were formally handed over by the company’s brand ambassador and Nollywood legend, Patience Ozokwor, also known as “Mama G,” who commended the dedication, consistency, and integrity displayed by the award recipients as well as the company.

Speaking at the event, Ozokwor described Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd as a dependable real estate brand that offers peace of mind and genuine property ownership to investors. She stated that the company’s amiable relationship with its staff, realtors, customers, and the media signifies integrity.

According to her, Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd is a brand that one can trust. She said: “You can depend on them without worry. Any property you buy from Powell Homes and Shelters belongs to you. “Everything is sorted out. All the stress people usually face when acquiring land is completely taken care of.”