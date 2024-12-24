Powell Homes And Shelter Rewards Staff, Realtors, Partners With Cars, Others

Share

In the spirit of the holiday season, Powell Homes and Shelters on Saturday hosted an endof-year party and awards presentation to celebrate their valued clients, partners, and staff, with the best rewarded with cars and other items.

The event, held at the company’s office located at No. 3 Umuamulu Street, Independence Layout, was a grand success, filled with merriment, entertainment, and recognition of outstanding performances by staff, agents, realtors and customers.

Addressing the gathering, the Managing Director of Powell Homes and Shelters, Emmanuel Chibuikem Onyekachi, welcomed the guests and acknowledged the hard work and dedication of his staff.

He stated that the gesture of rewarding outstanding staff, realtors, and clients at the end of every year has become a tradition for the company as a way of encouraging hard work, sincerity, and excellence.

He added that higher prizes, such as plots of land and houses, would follow in the coming years.

The MD also presented awards to outstanding staff members alongside their gifts, while commending the partnering realtors and clients for their trust and loyalty to the company.

