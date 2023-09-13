POWA: Of educational empowerment and advancement for police children

There was a beehive of activities at the Lagos State Police Command on August 25, 2023, which was certainly different from the usual police routine business. As early as 9:am on that day, senior police officers (SPOs), including area commanders, were already seated in the Mohammed Abubakar Conference at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja. The hall itself wore a new makeup, with the former drabbed and stern look scrubbed and dusted. There was palpable excitement in the air and the SPOs repeatedly adjusted their seats, preened at their dressing and coughed nervously. Soon, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Idowu Owohunwa walked sedately into the hall.

He exchanged pleasantries with his men and then sat down alone at the daunting high table. Excitement He glanced at the screen of his phone, he must have seen a message that got him excited, as he stood up saying, “They have arrived! Let’s go downstairs to welcome them.” Some minutes later, beautiful women, dressed in colourful attire walked into the conference hall. The much-awaited guests are members of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), and herding the pack was none other than the National President of the association, who is also the wife of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Elizabeth Kayode Egbetokun. She was closely followed by wives of Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG) and wives of Commissioners of Police. CP Idowu and his wife, Dr. Folayemi Owohunwa, were host and hostess of the day. The discussion at various quarters is that Egbetokun came for a tour of Ogun and Lagos states.

However, Egbetokun, among other things, came to Lagos to join Folayemi in awarding scholarships to some children of police officers. Scholarships POWA over the years has shown and proven that it is populated by empathic and intelligent women and this gesture of awarding grants to deserving children of police officers is proof again of their empathic nature and foresight The educational plights of police children after the demise of their fathers have always been an ongoing conversation. It is no longer news that immediately after a policeman dies, the family will be plunged into economic hardship.

The widows and children are chased out of barracks leaving them homeless and most times accessing their deceased husbands’ by the widows is a tug-of-war, with some taking years to be accessed, and others not getting it at all due to documentation issues. Some people have argued that the attendant suffering of police widows and their children after the demise of their breadwinners was among the root causes of corruption in the Nigeria Police Force. Many of these policemen have been accused of getting involved in illegal activities in order to keep enough for their wives and children in the eventualities of their deaths.

There is no doubt that more needs to be done for the police personnel even while they are still alive to better their lives, again a lot needs to be done to cushion the attendant socio-economic hardship that hits police personnel’s homes after the death of the head of the family. This, possibly among others, is the reason someone like the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr Solomon Arase, who is also a retired IGP, has taken to awarding scholarships to children of policemen and giving donations to police widows to help them in starting small scale businesses. POWA Today, Lagos and the national POWA have joined the moving train towards providing and ameliorating the financial burden for Police children. According to reports, the Lagos POWA scholarship grant is the first in Lagos State and it was initiated by Folayemi.

This is in spite of the fact that the command has had several POWA Chairpersons in the past. The scholarship ceremony was held at POWA Hall, located in the Oduduwa Police, GRA, Ikeja. However, before moving to the POWA Hall, Egbetokun and her entourage stopped over at the State Command. The stopover was an opportunity for some police personnel to express their feelings on how POWA has impacted their homes, making them better police officers. The CP Lagos, directly in his speech to Egbetokun, said: “Our IGP is not just heading the Nigeria Police, he’s also heading the largest police force in Africa, also has a jurisdiction over 200 million citizens.

“My wife, Dr. Fola, gives me the peace to do my work. She initiated scholarships to benefit the children of policemen. As policemen, we barely have time to care for our children due to transfers and other factors. You’re Mrs Nigeria Police Force. You’re our first mother and we thank you all for making our lives easier.” An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr. Biye Braide said: “Police jobs come with tension; I looked at the IGP’s wife. I saw humility and I felt our tension disappearing when she picked up the mike to speak. We know that she will not fail us when we need help.”

Another officer, Olajide Agboola, also had something to say: “POWA has been what I call a stabilizer at the home front. If the home front is not stable there is no way any policeman can perform well at his duty post. Our job requires us to go on transfers, but our wives take care of the home and children and pray for us. These are very important things that they do and we appreciate them. We plead that you continue to do what you do to make the home front peaceful.”

After group photographs, the women made a beeline for the POWA Hall, where the programme for the scholarship kicked off immediately with music, dancing and praise singing. Folayemi, who toiled day and night to ensure that the initiative materialised, said that the scholarship awards and the gathering of POWA were significant, because “it unites us to commiserate and recognise the remarkable leadership of the POWA national president and her insightful guidance.” She added: “On this occasion, we come together, not only to convey our heartfelt appreciation but to embark on a journey of empowerment and advancement.” Folayemi stressed that beyond alleviating financial pressure, it is to equip beneficiaries with the knowledge and tools to create a meaningful future.

She also said: “This initiative aims to aid individuals from the families of active and deceased police officers, who are aspiring for a higher quality of life through education within tertiary institutions. Beneficiaries “Following a rigorous screening process, I am pleased to share that 35 candidates have emerged victorious. Among them, 31 are students in universities, one is in a college of education and two are studying at polytechnics. “These deserving candidates will each receive a scholarship grant of N200, 000, a gesture aimed at not only supporting their educational endeavours but also paving the way for a brighter tomorrow,” stated Folayemi. She recounted that on assuming duty as the Chairperson of Lagos State POWA, she had the conviction of empowerment through education, which led her to undertake a comprehensive tour of the same police primary schools in Lagos State. She added that her findings revealed that the physical infrastructure of these schools needed renovation.

Folayemi stated: “I am pleased to announce the allocation of a substantial token of N300, 000 to each of these schools. This contribution signifies our commitment to providing an environment that aligns with the potential and aspirations of these young minds. “Likewise, as part of the educational empowerment of officers’ children, 20 young people from various barracks were sent to ICT summer boot camp for 10 days from 8th -18th of August. This gave those young people the opportunity to develop skills in ICT.

“The established framework set up by the POWA President, Mrs Egbetokun and her unwavering support strengthens our confidence that this noble initiative will endure, making a lasting impact on the lives of those we seek to uplift.” Buttressing Folayemi’s statement, Egbetokun said that the event was in celebration of education and how it could transform minds. She said that POWA came together, not only as a community but as a force for positive change. Positive change She stated: “We recognise that education is the cornerstone of progress and a powerful tool that can transform lives. As we award scholarships to these exceptional young minds, we are not merely granting financial support, we are investing in a brighter future for our nation. To the recipients, you’re the embodiment of perseverance and proof that dreams, coupled with determination can become a reality.”

Egbetokun told the recipients, who were on the ground to collect their cheques, that education would not only equip them with knowledge but would empower them to become agents of positive change and instil in them the value of empathy, resilience and a commitment towards making the world a better place. Folayemi and Egbetokun thanked the sponsors, partners, and others who supported in making the programme possible. CP Idowu donated N1 million to support the scholarship, urging POWA not to allow such lofty projects to die. Other guests donated N7 million.