POWA Complex Demolition: Traders Ask Developer, Taskforce To Respect Court Order

Traders at the popular Police Officers Wives Association Complex (POWA Complex), Computer Village, have asked the police taskforce, developers all those who involved to respect the Lagos High Court order restraining the demolition of the complex.

Unfortunately, commercial activities at the POWA Complex, Ikeja, were paralysed on Friday following the protest by the traders, over the planned demolition of the complex by the Police Taskforce as all gates leading to the complex were under lock and key as a result of the order of the Taskforce to demolish the complex.

The threat however forced the traders to move all their goods and wear out of their various shops in the complex.

The protest was led by the leadership of the complex, who carried a banner containing the court injunction secured by them at the court, preventing the demolition of the place.

They matched through some major streets in Ikeja, with solidarity songs, moving to Alausa Secretariat to register their protest with the state government.

Mr Tayo Shittu, Chairman of the traders, told journalists that they decided to continue the protest due to the 24-hour eviction notification given to them by the Lagos State taskforce operatives on Thursday afternoon, December 28, 2023.

Shittu said over 400 lock-up shops belong to over 1000 traders and police officers’ wives at the POWA’s Complex inside the Computer Village Ikeja.

He said they were also protesting against those, who refused to obey the Lagos High Court injunction stopping the demolition of the complex, which they have been duly served.

“They gave us 24 hours to vacate the complex, even when there was no prior notice of eviction. We believe some persons are using the police task force to intimidate us.

“Some persons in the name of developers are head bent on taking over the complex. They are using the IG’s wife’s name to front their plans. We appeal to the Inspector of General of Police and his wife to save us from their hands.

“We have widows, retired officers and serving officers’ wives having their shops here, they should be respected,” he said.

Some traders who spoke with New Telegraph on the sidelines of the protest said that their Christmas celebration was done without peace of mind due to the planned demolition.

Mr Kelvin Ikechukwu said he refused to travel to his home town for Christmas due to the planned demolition of the complex, stressing that he doesn’t want to be told that his goods were destroyed in absentia.

While Mr Yemi Aronilewa said, he travelled to Ibadan for a Christmas celebration but rushed back to the market when he was told that the task force was planning to demolish the complex.

“Some traders that travelled sent a message to those of us around to save their goods should the people carry out their planned demolition,” he said.

Meanwhile, the protesters also went to the Lagos State House of Assembly to register their grievances on the planned demolition of the complex.