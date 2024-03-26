Poverty: Oxfam Proffers Strategies To FG On 104 M Poor Nigerians

The Nigerian Country Director, OXFAM, Mr. Ahmed Hamza Tijani, has proffered strategies that the Federal Government can apply to address the high level of poverty in Nigeria. He said that urgent collaboration between the government and the international community was imperative to provide immediate food and aid to those in need. A World Bank report had disclosed that the number of poor Nigerians rose by 24 million between 2018 and 2023, adding that the poverty rate in Nigeria increased to 46 per cent in 2023, representing 104 million poor Nigerians.

The World Bank’s Nigeria development update, titled, ‘Turning the Corner: From Reforms & Renewed Hope, to Results,’ also explained that Nigeria’s poverty rate increased from 40 per cent in 2018 to 46 per cent in 2023 and that the number of poor people increased from 79 million in 2018 to 104 million in 2023.

It said: “Sluggish growth and rising inflation have increased poverty from 40 percent in 2018 to 46 percent in 2023, pushing an additional 24 million people below the national poverty line. Tijani, the OXFAM Country Director, in a response to New Telegraph over the weekend, also said that Nigeria, despite not being classified as a poor country, grappled with millions living in hunger.

He urged the Nigerian government to take decisive action to ensure corporations cease exploiting workers, evading taxes, and causing environmental degradation in pursuit of substantial profits. He warned that if left unaddressed, these corporate practices will only serve to exacerbate the existing inequality gap. He said: “In alignment with its commitment to the Maputo Declaration, the Nigerian government should significantly increase spending in the agricultural sector to at least 10 percent of the national budget.

“Urgently, the government, in collaboration with donors, should prioritize the augmentation of dedicated climate adaptation funds within the agricultural sector. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), investments in agriculture are significantly more effective in boosting the income of the poor compared to non-agricultural investments.

“The current allocation of 3.46 per cent budget to agriculture in the 2024 federal allocation budget falls short of adequately addressing the myriad challenges facing the country.” Tijani stated that in Nigeria, certain companies benefited from tax breaks under the pioneer status regime, aimed at incentivizing and fostering their growth. According to him, this arrangement grants them a tax holiday for three to five years, exempting them from paying corporate income taxes. He stated that, over the years, this policy had led to a cumulative total of approximately N5 trillion, constituting 18.519 per cent of Nigeria’s 2024 Federal Government budget as passed into law.

He said that these substantial resources could be redirected towards tackling the high rates of poverty and food insecurity prevalent in the country. He advised that the federal and state governments should streamline government apparatus to reduce the cost of governance at all levels. He opined that new rules should be implemented to prevent excessive financial speculation from fueling food price volatility, adding that these structural reforms are essential for creating a sustainable and resilient food system. Tijani also noted that parliamentarians play a key role in ensuring that investments in agri-food systems are responsible and adequate for reducing hunger and poverty.

He advised that addressing poverty requires more than short-term relief efforts; adding that it demands the creation of a new political and economic system that benefits all Nigerians, not just a privileged minority. He said: “For example, in December 2023, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission granted tax holidays to 34 companies under the Industrial Development Income Tax Act of 2023, including notable entities like Dangote Sino Trucks West Africa Limited, Lafarge Africa Plc, and Honeywell Flour Mills Nigeria Plc.