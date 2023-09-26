Poverty, insecurity, bad leadership bane of Nigeria’s devt –ACF chair

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has lamented the state of poverty, bad leadership and insecurity in the country, saying that they were responsible for the lack of development across the country.

Speaking through its National Chairman Chief Gabriel Aduku in a statement in Kaduna, ACF lamented that, most Nigerian leaders, past and present were lacking in vision and sincerity of purpose to promote their development agenda among the citizens.

Aduku, who released the statement in commemoration of the World Peace Day with the title: ‘Peace as a panacea for Nigeria’s development,” said peace appears to be elusive in Nigeria despite the country being a land flowing with milk and honey.

The ACF Chairman said: “There is nothing wrong with the Nigerian land or climate or water or air or anything else. The Nigerian problem is the unwillingness or inability of its leaders to rise to the responsibility, to the challenge of personal example which are the hallmarks of true leadership.

“Nigeria is the envy of many nations because of her enormous human and material resources. Sadly however, despite Nigeria’s humongous endowments, the country is unarguably one of the least developed in the world. A major problem associated with Nigeria is the nature of the leaders that have ruled the country, be they civilian or military.”

He said it is surprising that no President or Head of State has ever resigned voluntarily because he has failed to serve the people right in Nigeria, adding that Nelson Mandela, former President of post-apartheid South Africa was a shining example of a societal leader, who refused to run for a second term, even when he was prodded on by some people and even the constitution allowed it.

According to him: “One area that many Nigerian leaders have faltered is in their ability to give or adequately communicate their visions to the people and to carry the citizenry along with them. A leader that is unable to make his followers ‘see’ his vision and key into it is as good as a visionless leader. For instance, while past and present Nigerian leaders introduced a number of ‘development plans’ under such bogus names as “Structural Adjustment Programme” (SAP), “Vision 2010”, “Vision 2020”, “Seven-Point Agenda”, “Three-Point Agenda”, etc., such interventions have hardly made any discernible difference in the lives of the average Nigerian because of the lack of vision and sincerity of purpose of the promoters of such programmes.“

He noted that while democracy holds the promise of ensuring collective involvement in governance, the brand of politics practiced in Nigeria is characterised by a winner-takes-all mentality such that only a few persons have access to the spoils of office and political patronage while the majority are often left in the lurch.

Speaking on the coming elections, Aduku said the situation in Kogi State is particularly worrisome especially in the run up to the off-season gubernatorial election on November 11, 2023. The onset of campaigns for the elections has been marked by one form of state-tolerated violence or the other, thereby threatening the peace and security of the state.

The ACF Chairman also said insecurity remains one of the key drivers of social unrest in Nigeria, as there is no region of the country that has not come under the grip of one form of insecurity or the other.

“The North Eastern part of Nigeria has been under the throes of more than a decade of terrorism masterminded by the Boko Haram Islamist sect; while the North Central zone has been grappling with farmers-herders clashes that have resulted in enormous casualties in human and economic terms. The South-South region has been buffeted with issues of militancy while in the South East and South West; there have been rising agitations by secessionist groups.

“The cumulative impact of insecurity on lives and property in Nigeria is enormous. For example, between January and June 2021, there were 5,800 deaths and 2,943 kidnappings, according to the Nigeria Security Tracker’s security incident report. This equates to about 32 killings and 17 kidnappings every day. These killings have contributed to rising tension, anger and frustration among the Nigerian public.

“Poverty continues to be a major source of social upheaval and a threat to peace, particularly in developing countries. In Nigeria, poverty remains one of the most serious social and economic issues the citizens have been contending with. According to the World Bank, prior to the COVID-19 crisis, almost 4 out of 10 Nigerians were poor, with millions more at risk of sliding into poverty as a result of lack of inclusion.

“The National Bureau of Statistics noted that 43 percent of Nigerians, or 83 million individuals, live on less than 137, 430 Naira ($381.75) every year. Not too long ago, precisely in 2018, Nigeria was first declared as the world’s poverty capital in a report by the Brookings Institution, knocking India from the unenviable position. The country’s negative poverty profile has remained the same even now.

“There is a strong correlation between poverty and social unrest. When people are poor and cannot meet their basic needs, it could lead to frustration and agitation. When these frustrations and agitations are poorly addressed they could boil over into collective action. In the midst of poverty, social unrest is birthed and nurtured. This is exactly the picture of what is happening in Nigeria today, with dire consequences on the peace of the nation,” he said.