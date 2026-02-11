The Kano Zonal Office of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has said that lack of economic opportunities, poor access to education and ignorance are the causative factors driving human trafficking in Nigeria.

The Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mr Abdullahi Babale, on Wednesday in Kano, while presenting a paper at a two-day training on Gender and Safeguarding, with focus on the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), organised by Self Help Africa.

Babale blamed unemployment and limited vocational opportunities had continued to expose many youths to illegal activities with enticing offers to better their livelihood.

He, however, added that the absence of sustainable sources of income makes young people vulnerable to exploitation, as they are easily deceived with false assurances of jobs and improved living conditions.

He further pointed out inadequate access to quality education as another key factor fueling trafficking.

“Limited access to education reduces awareness and critical thinking, thereby increasing the vulnerability of children and youths to traffickers,” he said.

The commander also cited high demand for cheap and submissive child labour in the informal sector, as well as increased migration opportunities facilitated by improved communication and transportation, as contributing factors.

He added that the desire of some youths to seek greener pastures abroad had further heightened their susceptibility to trafficking networks.

Babale decried institutional lapses, including inadequate political commitment and weak enforcement mechanisms, which he said undermined efforts to combat child trafficking and prosecute offenders.

He also warned that victims of trafficking often suffered severe maltreatment, sexual abuse, torture, exposure to diseases and emotional trauma.

The NAPTIP official explained that traffickers employed various control mechanisms, including intimidation, threats, violence, deception, debt bondage, social isolation and identity manipulation, to dominate their victims.