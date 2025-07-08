Poverty Fuels Human Trafficking, Drug Abuse, GBV – Ekiyor

Former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and Delta State APC chieftain, Dr. Chris Ekiyor, has blamed poverty, desperation, and lack of government accountability for the rising cases of human trafficking, drug abuse, and gender-based violence in Nigeria.

Ekiyor stated this on Monday in Yenagoa during the maiden Teenage Summit of the Association of Women Against Gender-Based Violence (AWAGBV), themed “Raising Teenage Ambassadors Against Human Traffickers and Propagators of Domestic Violence.”

He noted that many young people are desperate for a quick escape from poverty and are willing to risk everything to travel abroad, often falling prey to trafficking, drug abuse, and prostitution.

“There is a growing desperation among youths to find shortcuts to a better life, leading them into human trafficking, drug abuse, and prostitution. Influential people often lure them into these vices, providing them with substances and false hopes,” he said.

Ekiyor urged women’s groups and female politicians to serve as mentors to both girls and boys, guiding them away from destructive choices. He also highlighted how social structures and cultural expectations continue to limit the potential of the girl child.

“In Africa, many women are still disadvantaged. Parents often push girls into early marriage, curbing their potential. I commend the women rising to the challenge, mentoring the younger ones to compete and lead,” he added.

The former IYC leader condemned the lack of government accountability, noting that “the society is corrupt, the politicians are corrupt,” and warned that if not addressed, the country would continue to lose its youth to dangerous alternatives.

Also speaking, Mr. Wariebi Sambo, Head of Public Enlightenment at the Bayelsa State Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), emphasized the need for awareness about the tactics of traffickers.

“For trafficking to occur, there must be the act, the means, and the purpose. The act often starts with enticing offers and flashy promises. When someone tells you not to inform anyone, it’s a red flag,” Sambo said.

He added that traffickers often use spiritual oaths as control mechanisms and urged communities to speak up and report suspicious activities.

In her welcome address, AWAGBV President, Dise Ogbise Goddy Harry, described human trafficking, drug abuse, and gender-based violence as threats to human existence and public safety.

She said the summit was aimed at creating more awareness and finding sustainable solutions to these societal menaces.

“Human trafficking is thriving globally, and this summit allows women-led NGOs to brainstorm on why it’s spreading and how to curb it,” she said.