Poverty Forcing Rural Women Into Hardship – Group

…Empowers Osun Women With Financial Support, Free Healthcare

The founder of Victory Support Foundation, Ambassador Olubunmi Oluwafunmilayo Lawal, popularly known as Bumac, has said that poverty and lack of access to basic needs have continued to push many women in rural areas into hardship and hopelessness.

Speaking on Tuesday during a free medical outreach organised by her foundation in collaboration with Southwest Progressive Group in Ila-Orangun, Osun State, Bumac said the initiative was aimed at reducing the suffering of women and vulnerable residents by providing both medical assistance and financial support to small-scale traders.

She said her foundation decided to empower selected women with ₦200,000 each to help them sustain or start small businesses, noting that many families in the community struggle daily to meet basic needs.

“What we are seeing today is the result of hardship and neglect. Many women work hard but cannot feed their families. We must change that by empowering them and making life easier,” she said.

The outreach, held at the Ila-Orangun Town Hall, featured free health checks, eye tests, drug distribution, and counselling sessions. According to the organisers, the programme was open to all residents, irrespective of political or religious affiliation.

Bumac said the foundation was focused on improving the living conditions of rural dwellers, especially women, by supporting health and small business initiatives. She added that the support would help many beneficiaries achieve stability and independence.

“We are not only giving out drugs; we are also supporting women who want to grow their businesses,” she said. “We are doing this because people need help, and our aim is to put smiles on their faces.”

A former member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Latif Adebisi Jayeola, who attended the event, commended the foundation for the intervention and urged government at all levels to pay more attention to rural health facilities.

“What Bumac has done today is commendable, but these are things the government should be doing,” he said. “We need functional health centres, drugs, and adequate medical personnel in our communities.”

Also speaking, Honourable Aminat Kareem Atobatele, the former Secretary of Osogbo Local Government and a supporter of the AMBO movement, praised the initiative and described it as a major relief for the people of Ila-Orangun.

“It’s a very good one. People are happy. I saw my people; they are glad. They received their medicines after the checkup. A lot of people have been looking forward to seeing this kind of program before, and now that it’s here, I’m happy because my people are benefiting from it,” she said.

“It’s a very good one for AMBO because it’s part of our campaign, and it’s really helping us. The Victory Support Group has been promoting the AMBO movement through the Victory Health Outreach, so it’s been a great effort for us.”

“I think AMBO is the right candidate because he’s a very quiet man. He’s capable, presentable, and educated. He listens, and he’s someone everyone can easily reach. He’s capable and ready to serve.”

She added that she was happy to witness her people benefit from the outreach in her hometown, Ila-Orangun.

The Chairman of the AMBO Committee in Ila-Orangun, Otunba Victor Olusegun Awotunde, also described the programme as a lifeline for residents who could not afford medical care.

He lamented that most public hospitals in the area lacked essential drugs and equipment, forcing patients to buy prescribed medications outside.

“Many people here can’t afford hospital bills. Even when you go to hospitals, there are no drugs. What she has done today has saved many lives,” Awotunde said.

Some beneficiaries, including farmers and elderly residents, expressed joy over the initiative. A farmer, Olayiwola Agboola, said the free medical test and drugs had restored his health.

The event was supported by the Southwest Progressive Group and Victory Support Foundation, which promised to extend similar empowerment and medical initiatives to other parts of the state.