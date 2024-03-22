Poverty Eradication: UNICEF, LASG Train LGA Officials On Budgeting For Vulnerable Children

To eradicate poverty, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has supported the Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget (MEPB) to train officers at the states’ 57 Local Government Areas (LGAs) on budgeting to meet the needs of vulnerable children and women in communities.

The goal is to increase the capacity of officials to implement child-centred budgeting, an approach for addressing social and economic challenges in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 1) to “end poverty in all its forms everywhere”.

This is contained in a communique issued following a five-day capacity-building workshop for Heads of Departments (HODs) of Economic Planning and Budget in the States of 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs (57 LGAs/LCDAs).

The communique which was themed, “Importance of Adopting Medium Term Sector Strategy (MTSS) and Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP) 2052 in LGAs/LCDAs of Lagos State” was signed by Chairman, Mr. Giwa Olufemi, and Secretary of the Communique Committee, Mr. Jimoh Nurudeen.

Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos MEPB, Mr Obajomo Amodu, said that the workshop was designed to enhance the skills of HODs’ budgets.

According to him, it is in preparation for Programme-Based Budgeting (PBB) and the application of MTSS to ensure that LGAs align their long-term plans with LSDP 2052.

“Participants are expected to be more intentional in creating and prioritising budget lines specifically for addressing monetary and multidimensional poverty issues affecting vulnerable populations in the MTSS.

“Also, prioritise annual budgets and create awareness of the critical importance of planning and budgeting for children and women,” Amodu stated.

A Social Policy Officer at UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Ms Hope Oduma, described the government’s plans as quantitative expressions of its vision and goals.

Oduma also commended the government for its determination to provide financial resources to ensure appropriate programmes were put in place and incorporated into the budgetary framework.

Social Policy Manager, UNICEF, Lagos Field Office, Mr Muhammad Okorie, said UNICEF had the mandate to advocate for the protection and fulfilment of the rights of every child.

Okorie said that the organisation also ensured that children’s basic needs were met and opportunities were provided for them to reach their full potential.

“This can only be achieved when children are prioritised in plans with sufficient budget allocations at all levels of government which includes the local governments.

“UNICEF is committed, therefore, to support the state by addressing the gaps. This is to ensure that every child in the state is reached regardless of their socioeconomic status, religious belief, geographical location, and any other factor that can socially exclude or disenfranchise a child, “ Okorie said.

A participant, Deputy Director, Planning, Ministry of Agriculture, Ifelodun LCDA, Mr Adeniyi Adeleke, said the current approach toward annual budgeting did not consider community development, which, according to him, might not yield the desired results.

Saying, the LGAs budget template should deliberately focus on addressing vulnerabilities among children at the local government level.

“From the knowledge gained at the workshop, future appropriations will be driven by developmental programmes and plans prioritising children, “ he added.