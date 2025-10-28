The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Victory Support Foundation (VSF), Ambassador Olubunmi Oluwafunmilayo Lawal, has lamented the growing poverty level in Nigeria, saying financial hardship is preventing many citizens from accessing medical care, resulting in avoidable deaths.

Lawal spoke in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State, during a free health outreach organised by the foundation to support the gubernatorial ambition of the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, one of the leading aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The philanthropist said the initiative was designed to bridge healthcare gaps by taking essential medical services directly to vulnerable communities.

“There is poverty all around, and people don’t like going to the hospital. The majority of them can’t afford even bike fare to get there, and that’s why we decided to bring healthcare to their doorstep without them spending anything,” Lawal explained.

The outreach, supported by the Southwest Progressive Group, combined medical intervention with faith-based counselling. Lawal noted that the foundation’s approach integrates spiritual and physical care to promote holistic well-being.

“Before giving them drugs, we talk to them and fill them with the word of God. I always say that doctors only care; it is God that cures,” she added.

She expressed gratitude to the group for its financial, moral, and physical support, revealing that the foundation plans to expand the outreach to neighbouring states upon the completion of its Osun phase.

Community leaders who attended the event commended the foundation’s efforts.

High Chief Qosim Ayodele Onikepe, the Balogun of Gbongan and representative of the Olufi of Gbongan, HRM Dr. Adetoyese Oyeniyi (Odugbemi I), described the outreach as timely and impactful.

“The king is happy with this kind gesture. For someone to gather people and care for their health at a time when many are ill and helpless is commendable. The king prays for the continued progress of the foundation,” he said.

Also speaking, the Omotadese of Gbongan Land, Prince Chief Bisi Adeoye, described the initiative as a “welcome development,” noting that good health remains central to community progress.

“Health is wealth. We thank the donor for bringing this programme to Gbongan. I urge Osun people to cooperate with the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and support good governance,” he stated.

The Executive Chairman of Ayedaade Local Government, Hon. Ayo Toyosi, described the intervention as “laudable and highly commendable,” urging residents to maintain peace and unity ahead of future elections.

“Our people are grateful for what the foundation and the Southwest Progressive Group have done. We only urge everyone to remain peaceful ahead of the next election,” he said.

Similarly, the Chairman of Ayedaade South LCDA, High Chief Christianah Olusola Ogunfolaju, noted that the outreach had provided vital relief to residents battling untreated health conditions.

“Many people suffer from eye and body ailments but can’t afford hospital bills. Here, they receive prompt attention and quality medication. We appreciate the Victory Support Foundation and the Southwest Progressive Group for their generosity,” she said.

A beneficiary, Mrs. Sodiq Owolomo, a local trader, expressed gratitude for the free medical attention she received.

“Before now, I found it difficult to read and had constant itching, but I’ve been given medications. I appreciate the foundation and its sponsors,” she said.